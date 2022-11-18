Why can’t more theatre be like this? Open, relaxed, fun and full of love, Perfect Show for Rachel has been created by Flo O’Mahony and the brilliant members of Zoo Co. It is directed by Flo’s older sister Rachel, who has learning disabilities and lives in a care home. Rachel sits at a control desk with 39 colourful buzzers, each of which represents a different scene, song or game that the company has created in collaboration with her. The fart buzzer will get quite a work out. But so too will the birthday, Britney and bag buzzer, alongside all sorts of carefully crafted moments that will take us into Rachel’s world with generosity, imagination and heart.

25 MINUTES AGO