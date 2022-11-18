Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Attorney: Company hit by tornado interfered with OSHA probe
Former workers at a Kentucky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated against them for cooperating with federal safety inspectors. An attorney said Friday that he has filed a charge on behalf of 20 workers with the National Labor Relations Board that accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of unfair labor practices.
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
