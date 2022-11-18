Read full article on original website
WETM
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
(KTLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than 90 containers...
WETM
Crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits was ‘deliberate act,’ sheriff says; driver released from custody
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier on Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the...
