NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' thrilling victory over the Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets won a nail-bitter against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night, and offseason acquisition Royce O’Neale sealed the game with a final second tip-in in Portland.

Superstar Kevin Durant shot the lights out for the Nets scoring an impressive 35 points. As a team, the Nets shot more than 10 percent better than the Damian Lillard-led Blazers.

Brooklyn’s playmaking was the key difference in the victory, as Brooklyn dished 10 more assists than Portland. Ben Simmons produced his best stat line of the season so far, recording 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Sharpshooter Joe Harris seemed to be back in form tonight, hitting half of his shots from behind the arch.