ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' thrilling victory over the Blazers

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zx0QA_0jFmVSX800

The Brooklyn Nets won a nail-bitter against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night, and offseason acquisition Royce O’Neale sealed the game with a final second tip-in in Portland.

Superstar Kevin Durant shot the lights out for the Nets scoring an impressive 35 points. As a team, the Nets shot more than 10 percent better than the Damian Lillard-led Blazers.

Brooklyn’s playmaking was the key difference in the victory, as Brooklyn dished 10 more assists than Portland. Ben Simmons produced his best stat line of the season so far, recording 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Sharpshooter Joe Harris seemed to be back in form tonight, hitting half of his shots from behind the arch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN: NBA exec believes only Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'definitively' better than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season

During the most recent ESPN’s The Hoop Collective podcast episode, Tim Bontemps revealed an interesting anecdote during their Shai Gilgeous-Alexander segment. When praising Gilgeous-Alexander, Bontemps revealed an NBA executive told him the only player who’s definitively been better than him this season is Giannis Antetokounmpo. You could argue...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Johnny Juzang to miss 10-14 days due to wrist injury

Utah Jazz rookie Johnny Juzang will miss time after suffering a Grade 3 sprain in his right wrist with the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League, the team announced. Juzang, who is signed to a two-way contract, suffered the injury on Nov. 18 in a loss to the G League Ignite. He underwent an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days after a period of treatment and rehab.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Auburn crushing Bradley

No. 16 Auburn picked up another big win Tuesday night, crushing Bradley 85-64 in the Cancun Challenge. It was a dominant performance from Auburn offensively, they shot 56.4% from the field and 47.1% from deep to advance to the Cancun Championship Wednesday night against the winner of Liberty/Northwestern. Auburn (5-0)...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Brunson injured, Roman Dolidze steps in to face Jack Hermansson on Dec. 3

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is out of his matchup with Jack Hermansson, but the promotion has quickly found a replacement. Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC) was set to meet Hermansson (23-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 42 on Dec. 3, but is unable to compete due to an undisclosed injury. According to an ESPN report, all is not lost for Hermansson, who will now face Roman Dolidze instead.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy