Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury
Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $375,000 for a three-bedroom home
Gm Properties LLC acquired the property at 40 Drexel Street, Worcester, from Lt Power on Nov. 4, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $285. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000
Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Sale closed in Northampton: $1.2 million for a four-bedroom home
Luke Brown and Danielle Baker acquired the property at 10 Ward Avenue, Northampton, from David F Guild and Tara A Guild on Oct. 27, 2022, for $1,215,650 which works out to $482 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage sits on a 160,736 square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000
Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Nov. 13-19
A house in Westborough that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 123 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $414,180. The average price per square foot ended up at $259.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 26 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,705-square-foot home on North Maple Street in Florence that sold for $410,000.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Nov. 13-19
A house in Brimfield that sold for $42,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 57 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,935. The average price per square foot was $206.
Car found impaled in Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Leicester
While responding to a call about a car crash this week, police in one Worcester County town made an unusual discovery: a vehicle, impaled on a pole, in a Walmart parking lot. Police received the report of the single-car crash Friday night and found the vehicle impaled on the pole in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 20 Soojian Drive in Leicester, according to a Facebook post from the town’s police department.
Grand re-opening in Springfield showcases triumph of local salon
Virtue Salon & Spa in Springfield is celebrating triumph and success Saturday evening in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that could have crippled the business.
Chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham
The Wilbraham Fire Department was sent to a chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham Saturday night.
West Springfield firefighters serve up research funding for MDA
Add a new qualification to the job description for West Springfield Mayor – competitive-level eating—specifically wings. Mayor William Reichelt joined the field of the 2022 West Springfield Fire Department Wing Eating Contest Sunday afternoon, all to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. As members of the International Association of...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage. According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm. Officials do not have a...
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care
SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
Senior Center celebrates 3 centenarians from Southwick, Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The celebration was a century in the making. Last week, the Southwick Senior Center held a triple birthday party for three women who all turned 100 during the past two months.
