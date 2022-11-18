ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury

Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
MILLBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000

Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000

Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000

Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Car found impaled in Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Leicester

While responding to a call about a car crash this week, police in one Worcester County town made an unusual discovery: a vehicle, impaled on a pole, in a Walmart parking lot. Police received the report of the single-car crash Friday night and found the vehicle impaled on the pole in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 20 Soojian Drive in Leicester, according to a Facebook post from the town’s police department.
LEICESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage. According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm. Officials do not have a...
ORANGE, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care

SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

