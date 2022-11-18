While responding to a call about a car crash this week, police in one Worcester County town made an unusual discovery: a vehicle, impaled on a pole, in a Walmart parking lot. Police received the report of the single-car crash Friday night and found the vehicle impaled on the pole in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 20 Soojian Drive in Leicester, according to a Facebook post from the town’s police department.

LEICESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO