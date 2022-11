Sunday night’s 109th Grey Cup in Regina, Saskatchewan wrapped up with a remarkable ending. The Toronto Argonauts were up 24-23 on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with 2:09 left in this Canadian Football League championship game, and had a 42-yard field goal attempt to make the Bombers need more than a field goal to claim their Read more... The post Insane Grey Cup ending saw two blocked field goals in final minutes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

11 MINUTES AGO