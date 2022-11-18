COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO