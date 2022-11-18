Read full article on original website
247Sports
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
Rapid Reaction | Not sure what to make of what we just watched
There just isn't that much to say. An ill-prepared Ole Miss team got its butt whipped Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Hogs, at one point, were beating Ole Miss 42-6 early in the third quarter. At that point, the game was over. Hell, who am I kidding? It was over at the half when the scoreboard read 35-6.
247Sports
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
Everything that A&M boss Jimbo Fisher said after the UMass game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies beat UMass 20-3 to break a six game losing streak. The team ends its 2022 campaign when they take on LSU this upcoming Saturday night from Kyle Field on ESPN. Introduction:. Very happy for our seniors to...
247Sports
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Jimbo Fisher jabs continue at empty Kyle Field during Texas A&M's uninspiring win over UMass
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 20-3 win over UMass, but the uninspired victory in front of a sparse crowd at Kyle Field led to jabs from national media members aimed at coach Jimbo Fisher, who continued to be a public punching bag during a disappointing season with the Aggies.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Lane Kiffin on Auburn job: 'Maybe if they watched first half I wouldn't be No. 1'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Lane Kiffin is aware of the reports tying him to Auburn's job and another that has Ole Miss primed to offer him a new contract to stay with the Rebels as a potential bidding war erupts between SEC West rivals for the head coach. The noise...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
247Sports
Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA
Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Bo Nix guts out four quarters to push Ducks one step closer to Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — There aren't many football situations Bo Nix hasn't faced during his playing days. Sweating an injury up until kickoff had been one of them prior to Saturday night's 20-17 win over 10th-ranked Utah. Nix practiced sparingly this week while mending an ankle injury suffered late in...
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee’s surprising loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.
College football rankings: USC climbs to No. 5 in AP Top 25, Clemson leaps Alabama
Tennessee and North Carolina saw their College Football Playoff hopes shockingly die early in Week 12, where almost every contender saw their life flash before their eyes. And because of a day of upsets and upset alerts, AP Top 25 voters had a lot to consider for today’s Week 13 rankings.
FSU in the National Stats, Week 12: Dare we say, elite?
Florida State is 8-3 on the season, pushing to be a Top 15 team nationally, and is steadily moving up in the national statistics that we track each week. The Seminoles are solidified as a Top 10 offense and defense at this stage in the 2022 campaign. Some would argue...
Jaylan Ford's latest big play shows growth of resurgent Texas defense
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The uncanny knack Jaylan Ford has developed for making plays when the Texas defense has needed them throughout the 2022 season was on display once again in the team’s 55-14 drubbing of Kansas on Saturday. The Longhorns owned a 24-0 lead late in the second quarter when the Jayhawks put together a drive that advanced the ball into Texas territory at the 37-yard line.
Oklahoma uses fast start to cruise past Oklahoma State in Bedlam, sparking national buzz
Oklahoma has dominated Bedlam for, well, forever. The 2022 chapter in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry was no different in the first quarter Saturday. The Sooners rolled up 299 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of action alone. The final three quarters were anything but smooth, but Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility with a 28-13 win over its in-state rivals.
247Sports
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher draw criticism after lackluster first half against UMass
Texas A&M lost six-straight games entering its Saturday contest against 1-9 UMass, but the first half was far from a walk in the park for Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies went into the half leading 10-3. They turned the ball over twice. A&M is 3-7 on the season and looks to...
Rattler delivers jaw-dropping performance in thumping of Tennessee
It sometimes happens in sports. It’s most noticeable in basketball, sometimes prevalent in baseball, but it was sure on display on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered that zone when he could do no wrong. Nearly every pass he threw was perfect, and he led South Carolina to a 63-38 victory over No. 5 Tennessee.
247Sports
