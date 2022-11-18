ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
Rapid Reaction | Not sure what to make of what we just watched

There just isn't that much to say. An ill-prepared Ole Miss team got its butt whipped Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Hogs, at one point, were beating Ole Miss 42-6 early in the third quarter. At that point, the game was over. Hell, who am I kidding? It was over at the half when the scoreboard read 35-6.
OXFORD, MS
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss

National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA

Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee’s surprising loss at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.
COLUMBIA, SC
Jaylan Ford's latest big play shows growth of resurgent Texas defense

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The uncanny knack Jaylan Ford has developed for making plays when the Texas defense has needed them throughout the 2022 season was on display once again in the team’s 55-14 drubbing of Kansas on Saturday. The Longhorns owned a 24-0 lead late in the second quarter when the Jayhawks put together a drive that advanced the ball into Texas territory at the 37-yard line.
AUSTIN, TX
Oklahoma uses fast start to cruise past Oklahoma State in Bedlam, sparking national buzz

Oklahoma has dominated Bedlam for, well, forever. The 2022 chapter in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry was no different in the first quarter Saturday. The Sooners rolled up 299 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of action alone. The final three quarters were anything but smooth, but Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility with a 28-13 win over its in-state rivals.
NORMAN, OK
Rattler delivers jaw-dropping performance in thumping of Tennessee

It sometimes happens in sports. It’s most noticeable in basketball, sometimes prevalent in baseball, but it was sure on display on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered that zone when he could do no wrong. Nearly every pass he threw was perfect, and he led South Carolina to a 63-38 victory over No. 5 Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
