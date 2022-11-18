MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Moderna announced Monday that its updated booster shot triggers strong antibody responses against three omicron subvariants. “We are pleased to see that both of our bivalent booster vaccine candidates offer superior protection against omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants compared to our original booster, which is encouraging given COVID-19 remains a leading cause of hospitalization and death globally. In addition, the superior response against omicron persisted for at least three months,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release. “Our bivalent boosters also show… neutralizing activity against BQ.1.1, an increasingly dominant emerging variant, confirming that updated vaccines have the potential to offer protection as the virus continues to evolve rapidly to escape our immunity.”

