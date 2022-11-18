Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: Tom Halliwell late try secures trophy for England
Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, KingGoals: Hawkins, Collins 3. Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G ClausellsGoals: Alazard, N Clausells 4. England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France. The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, voted player of...
BBC
Eddie Jones: England boss praises 'finishers' after dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand
England head coach Eddie Jones praised his "finishers" after a stunning late comeback secured a dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand at Twickenham. The All Blacks led 14-0 after only nine minutes, and were 25-6 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes. But two tries from replacement Will...
England vs Iran referee: Who is Qatar World Cup official Raphael Claus?
Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will be making his World Cup debut when he takes charge of England’s opening match against Iran today. The 43-year-old is one of 36 referees at the Qatar tournament will officiate the Group B clash as the Three Lions begin their campaign. Claus has previously refereed matches at the Copa America in both 2019 and 2021, so he does have experience of major international tournaments. He has been a professional referee since 2010 and has been named referee of the year in Brazil’s top-flight, Serie A, on three ocassions. Earlier this season, Claus sent off five...
England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup line-ups and team news as Bukayo Saka in starting 11
England are ready to go. They face Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Golden moments from a thrilling 2021 tournament
After 61 matches over 35 days across three competitions, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is in the history books. The spoils went to Australia's men and women and England's wheelchair team. It was an event packed with memorable moments and incredible individuals. How about a tournament recap?. Fireworks on...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Kevin Sinfield urinates during charity ultramarathon live on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast presenters were left in hysterics after showing footage of rugby player Kevin Sinfield urinating on a wall as he ran an ultramarathon on Saturday, 19 November.The former Leeds Rhinos player undertook a challenge of completing seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.Sinfield previously completed charity ultramarathons in 2020 and 2021, inspired by his ex-teammate Rob Burrow.Footage shows Sinfield urinating while running, as the BBC Breakfast presenters laugh.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Runner casually completes ‘mountain marathon’ before clocking on for shift at cocktail barTeenage boy delivers Dragon's Den-style speech to pitch Christmas list to parentsDeaf five-year-old boy reacts to seeing TV character wearing cochlear implant
World Cup teams won't wear armbands seen as rebuke to Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The captains of seven European nations won’t wear armbands supporting the “One Love” campaign in games after FIFA said the players would be shown yellow cards. The decision came three days after beer sales at stadiums was suddenly banned under pressure from the Qatari government and two days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered an extraordinary tirade defending the host nation’s human rights record. “As national federations we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings,” the seven soccer federations said in a joint statement. The climbdown after threats from FIFA came hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales’ Gareth Bale were due to wear the armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark had also pledged to wear the armbands in the coming days.
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
BBC
George Hendy: Being pigeon-toed helping elusive Northampton full-back
Northampton Saints full-back George Hendy believes the key to his elusive running is that his feet "aren't screwed on properly". The 20-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago and has scored five tries in nine appearances so far. And he has already been capped by England at under-20 level,...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gary Lineker in Qatar to 'report, not support' controversial tournament
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar to "report, not...
BBC
Shaun Edwards talked to England before agreeing new France deal
Shaun Edwards says he held talks with England but has now signed a contract extension as a coach with France. The 56-year-old, who joined France in 2019 after 12 years with Wales, will remain as Fabien Galthie's defence coach until the 2027 World Cup. He said he was in no...
BBC
Australia 54-4 New Zealand: Brad Donald's side win record-equalling third Women's Rugby League World Cup
Tries: Sergis (2), Kelly (2), Robinson, Tonegato, Aiken, Cherrington (2), Pelite Goals: Brigginshaw (2), Brown (5) Australia produced a superb display to thrash New Zealand as they claimed a record-equalling third Women's World Cup triumph at Old Trafford. The Jillaroos, unbeaten since 2016, have now won the last three tournaments...
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This is England manager Gareth Southgate's moment to deliver'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. This World Cup is Gareth Southgate's moment - it's the...
Prince of Wales hugs little boy and promises to put picture on his fridge
The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge.William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.The future king chatted to a group of military families from the base and when three-year-old Blake Fearnley presented him with a picture of Mickey Mouse, his mother Laura Fearnley, 33, said the royal took it and said “he would put it on...
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Kevin Sinfield's seven ultra marathons finish at Old Trafford
Rugby star Kevin Sinfield has raised £1.5m for charity after completing seven ultra marathons in seven days. He was greeted with huge cheers when he reached the Old Trafford finish line during half-time in the Rugby League World Cup final. Sinfield has been raising money for motor neurone disease...
Comments / 0