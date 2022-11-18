Read full article on original website
13-year-old girl dies after stolen vehicle crashes into concrete pillar at I10 and Major Drive
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead. Beaumont police officers responded to the 3100 block Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m., after receiving a call about a 2023 Silver Hyundai being stolen. The car was reported stolen by...
KFDM-TV
Motorcycle driver dies at hospital after collision with truck in Groves
GROVES — A motorcycle driver has died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital following a collision in Groves. The motorcycle and an 18 wheeler collided at about 2 p.m. Sunday at FM 366 and 39th Street in Groves. Detective Chris Robin with the Groves Police Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 the...
Neighborhood shocked after deadly shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
Man dead after crash involving motorcycle, 18-wheeler in Groves Sunday
GROVES, Texas — Groves Police are investigating after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle left one man dead. It happened Sunday around 2 p.m., at 39th Street and Pure Atlantic Road (Highway 366) in Groves. An 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on Highway 366 when it turned right onto 39th street.
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
Retired Port Arthur firefighter dies after Thursday afternoon shooting
kjas.com
Shots fired on the north side of town
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
kjas.com
Beaumont organization holding car raffle to help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to win a brand-new car while also helping those in need this holiday season. As temperatures begin to drop, an organization in Beaumont is doing its part to help those who may not have a warm place to stay. "You see...
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
kjas.com
Cars, cars, cars and more cars at the 21st Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Car Show
The threat of rain and the cold did not stop numerous people from bringing their vehicles in the 21st Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Rod Run and Car Show that was held on Saturday here in Jasper. The event began on Friday with good weather as classic cars and trucks loaded...
kjas.com
Fire at Dollar General in Kirbyville
The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on Highway 96 shortly after 7:00 on Saturday morning when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the milk section of the business. Firemen arrived and within a short time had the fire...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
More than $6M worth of equipment set to make Beaumont ISD campuses, facilities safer for students
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is getting new equipment worth millions of dollars to make campuses and facilities safer for students. School board members approved the purchase of new surveillance cameras Thursday night. This came after the approval of metal detectors in early November. The new...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD students sent home due to water outage affecting some schools
BEAUMONT — Jones-Clark Elementary, Martin Elementary, and Lucas Pre-K campuses are experiencing a water outage. Students have been moved to Smith Middle School at this time and can be picked up by their guardians. We will keep you updated on air and online when a restoration time is available.
kjas.com
Search continues for missing hunter
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Sunday that crews searched all weekend, but still have not come up with any leads or information on the whereabouts of 38 year old Joshua Ian Larkin, a Call man, who is been missing since Thursday. Officers say Larkin was last seen by his...
East Texas News
Traffic stops yield drugs
WOODVILLE – Grant Hensarling, a relative newcomer to the Woodville Police Department, is already making a difference in the City of Woodville. Hensarling, according to Woodville PD Captain Jathan Borel, is “an excellent, pro-active officer, who pays close attention to the individuals who he interacts with.”. Borel said...
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
