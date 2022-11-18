Read full article on original website
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Have Been Dating for Over Two Years
It’s time to get acquainted with the true definition of love and hip-hop. Over the years, countless hip-hop artists have dated one another and have even collaborated on projects together. Many of these relationships tend to crash and burn due to reasons ranging from infidelity to growing apart. However, fans of the music genre believe that rapper and songwriters Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine (real name: Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe) have the ability to go the distance.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down City Blocks In “Just Wanna Rock” Visual
Lil Uzi Vert is here with a music video for “Just Wanna Rock.”. Lil Uzi Vert has steadily been one of the most unique artists in hip-hop since 2016. Ever since that XXL Freshman Cypher, fans have been attuned to just how great Uzi is. Thankfully, the artist has delivered some huge hits since that time, however, his drops have come with lengthy hiatuses.
hotnewhiphop.com
Phony Ppl Connects With JoJo, Megan Thee Stallion, & More On On Their “Euphonyus” Album
Just in time for R&B season, Phony Ppl has returned with a follow-up to their 2018 album, mō’zā-ik. On Friday (November 18), the musical group finally dropped off their Euphonyus project, complete with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, Leon Thomas, and more. For thee Houston...
Memphis rapper GloRilla, North Mississippi Allstars, Eric Gales among Grammy nominations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Memphis artists, including rapper GloRilla, could soon have Grammy-award winner preceding their names. GloRilla, recently named the BET Hip-Hop Awards ‘Best Breakthrough Artist,’ is nominated along with Hitkidd for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy’s for the song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” This is the first time for each of them to be nominated.
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist
Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist. During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival. “When...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon On Young Thug: “His Career Will Be Over” If He Cooperates In YSL RICO Case
According to the “Smack That” artist, Thugger may still be able to salvage himself as a pop or country star. Hip-hop, however, may be out of the question. Presently, hip-hop fans are awaiting news on whether we’ll be seeing those indicted in this year’s YSL RICO case head to court in January. It was previously made known that the Fulton County District Attorney is seeking to have the trial pushed to March to ensure that everyone involved has adequate legal representation.
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Complex
Raz Fresco Brings ‘Magneto Was Right’ Series Back to Streaming, Drops New Video With Raekwon
Brampton rapper Raz Fresco is a busy man. After putting out his Marvelous Right Wrist album in July, Fresco is now working on an animated movie to pair with the project, with each track having its own chapter. Today, he released the video for the album’s opening track “The World Is Yours” featuring Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
musictimes.com
Lil Uzi Vert ‘Just Wanna Rock’ MV: Rapper Hosts a Chaotic Street Party Stopped by Police!
Lil Uzi Vert was a host for the biggest street party with countless fans watching him in the crowd for the latest music video of their song titled, "Just Wanna Rock." According to Uproxx, the rapper, who identifies as non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, took to the streets to host a chaotic party. Many people attended the event with some of them dancing and putting their phones up to get a glimpse of the rapper.
Complex
Stream Roddy Ricch’s ‘Feed tha Streets III’ Project f/ Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign
Roddy Ricch has released the third installment of his Feed tha Streets series. The Compton-born rapper announced the project in December 2021, just days after delivering his sophomore studio album Live Life Fast. In the following months, Roddy would break off a number of Feed tha Streets III singles, including “Aston Martin Truck,” “Stop Breathing,” and the Lil Durk-assisted “Twin.” But he didn’t confirm the official drop date until several weeks ago. “FEED THA STREETS 3 11/18,” he captioned an Instagram post of the cover art. “MY GIFT TO YOU.”
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, And Lil Wayne To Headline Rolling Loud California
Rolling Loud California is set to take place March 3-March 5, and they are bringing out the heavy hitters to headline the festival. Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future will be the main events with a special guest appearance by Lil Wayne. Weezy’s set will especially be notable as it will feature sounds by Mike Dean, Scheme, and Five Venoms. Additional acts include Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, Soulja Boy, Young Nudy, Shenseaa, and many more. The official Rolling Loud Twitter enthusiastically tweeted about landing La Flame in celebration of the festival’s five-year...
