Missing sisters found safe in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested

UPDATE: Four girls who were missing from Alabama have been located safely in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested.

Talladega County deputies say the sisters were found in Clayton County, Georgia, about 140 miles east of Scylacauga. Department of Human Resources officials are going to pick up the children.

The girls went missing Thursday, Nov. 17, after the department was granted temporary custody, the sheriff’s office said in a Nov. 18 Facebook post. After the order was issued, officials could not get in touch with the children or their father, Clifton Buchanan, officials said.

Buchanan, 34, was located and arrested on Friday. He is charged with interference with custody, deputies said.

Four young girls vanished in Alabama prompting an emergency missing child alert, officials say.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the Buchanan children were “noticed missing” at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Four girls between the ages of 2 and 12 were reported missing Thursday, Nov. 17, Alabama officials say. Bennett, John/Courtesy of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12, Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, disappeared from Sylacauga, about 45 miles southeast of Birmingham, the agency said in a Facebook post. All four girls are white and have blonde hair.

Officials are asking the public for help locating the children.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911, the agency said.

