Clayton County, GA

Missing sisters found safe in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested

By Moira Ritter
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Four girls who were missing from Alabama have been located safely in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested.

Talladega County deputies say the sisters were found in Clayton County, Georgia, about 140 miles east of Scylacauga. Department of Human Resources officials are going to pick up the children.

The girls went missing Thursday, Nov. 17, after the department was granted temporary custody, the sheriff’s office said in a Nov. 18 Facebook post. After the order was issued, officials could not get in touch with the children or their father, Clifton Buchanan, officials said.

Buchanan, 34, was located and arrested on Friday. He is charged with interference with custody, deputies said.

The original story is below.

Four young girls vanished in Alabama prompting an emergency missing child alert, officials say.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the Buchanan children were “noticed missing” at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Four girls between the ages of 2 and 12 were reported missing Thursday, Nov. 17, Alabama officials say. Bennett, John/Courtesy of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12, Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, disappeared from Sylacauga, about 45 miles southeast of Birmingham, the agency said in a Facebook post. All four girls are white and have blonde hair.

Officials are asking the public for help locating the children.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911, the agency said.

8-year-old boy found safe after going missing walking to Kroger, Ohio cops say

Teen’s body found two weeks after she vanished, NC cops say. Half-brother is charged

Parents arrested months after 7-year-old found dead in washing machine, Texas cops say

Comments / 2

