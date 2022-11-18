Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
Stephen Starr, Nancy Silverton To Open Italian Restaurant In Georgetown’s Old Dean & DeLuca Spot
Stephen Starr, the restaurateur behind D.C.’s Le Diplomate and St. Anselm, is officially partnering with Los Angeles-based chef Nancy Silverton to bring an Italian market and restaurant to the former Dean & DeLuca location, part of the Georgetown Park development. The 20,000-square-foot restaurant and market is slated to open in late 2023, according to a press release.
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
Tupac Shakur's teenage home in Baltimore up for sale
Tupac Shakur's childhood home is going on sale. It's where he fell in love with poetry and writing, and went to the Baltimore School for the Arts.
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
sancerresatsunset.com
Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is a block-sized behemoth that hosts around 200 music and sports events annually and has transformed its formerly dull and downtrodden neighborhood to a hopping hotspot for locals and tourists alike. It is the home stadium of the Washington Capitals hockey team and...
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
Hypothermia Alert Activated For DC Area As Temperatures Drop
Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a hypothermia alert for Washington, D.C. in an effort to help keep residents safe. The alert will become active at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov 19, states Mayor Bowser. The alert urges residents to check on unsheltered neighbors and other vulnerable individuals as temperatures continue to...
WUSA
Thanksgiving weather defies prediction
WASHINGTON — Some may wonder why Thanksgiving falls on a different date every year. Federal law proclaimed it a national holiday to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. That means Thanksgiving 2022 will occur on November 24, when D.C.’s average high/low temperatures are 55°/39°.
WTOP
PHOTOS: Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway gives a bit of relief this Thanksgiving
Times are tough, and many wallets are taking a hit due to inflation pressures and increased food costs. Some found a bit of relief in a line of cars that extended down a stretch of Allentown Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday afternoon. Folks waited and drove through...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X
Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
ffxnow.com
Menswear company that appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ opens limited-time store at Tysons Galleria
Fresh off a successful appearance on the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” a Bethesda-based men’s fashion start-up will open its first physical store at Tysons Galleria this weekend. The Collars & Co. pop-up will launch Sunday (Nov. 20) on the mall’s first floor in front of Saks...
Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
hstoday.us
Former Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty of Using Excessive Force
A jury in the District of Columbia has found former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Andra Vance, 48, guilty of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018. In 2019, a federal grand jury...
A Thanksgiving tradition in Washington D.C.
It's that time of year again. The time of year when one lucky turkey gets a pardon from President Joe Biden. In 1963 Former President John F. Kennedy began the tradition of pardoning a turkey, now two turkey from Monroe, North Carolina are getting their chance to be pardoned.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
