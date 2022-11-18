ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Stephen Starr, Nancy Silverton To Open Italian Restaurant In Georgetown’s Old Dean & DeLuca Spot

Stephen Starr, the restaurateur behind D.C.’s Le Diplomate and St. Anselm, is officially partnering with Los Angeles-based chef Nancy Silverton to bring an Italian market and restaurant to the former Dean & DeLuca location, part of the Georgetown Park development. The 20,000-square-foot restaurant and market is slated to open in late 2023, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments

WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is a block-sized behemoth that hosts around 200 music and sports events annually and has transformed its formerly dull and downtrodden neighborhood to a hopping hotspot for locals and tourists alike. It is the home stadium of the Washington Capitals hockey team and...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Thanksgiving weather defies prediction

WASHINGTON — Some may wonder why Thanksgiving falls on a different date every year. Federal law proclaimed it a national holiday to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. That means Thanksgiving 2022 will occur on November 24, when D.C.’s average high/low temperatures are 55°/39°.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X

Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund

“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWLP

A Thanksgiving tradition in Washington D.C.

It's that time of year again. The time of year when one lucky turkey gets a pardon from President Joe Biden. In 1963 Former President John F. Kennedy began the tradition of pardoning a turkey, now two turkey from Monroe, North Carolina are getting their chance to be pardoned.
MONROE, NC
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Wings Now Open

Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

