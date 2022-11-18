ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders DE Chase Young May Not Play vs. Texans; What's Holding Him Up?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw5Hy_0jFmU7Qz00

Chase Young has been rumored to return to the Washington Commanders for weeks. But he might have to wait one more week before making his return.

Despite being told by head coach Ron Rivera that he would be activated this week, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young may wait another game before making his 2022 debut.

According to NFL Network , the team's next game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27 sounds like a "better target" for Young's return.

The team has until Nov. 23 to activate him to the 53-man roster, meaning this weekend's game against the Houston Texans is the final time he can sit before his 21-day clock runs out.

Despite Rivera's comments saying he would return, this isn't a surprise to other insiders close to the organization.

"I was at the Monday night game in Philly," NFL Network's James Palmer tweeted. "Watching Young’s pregame warm up and talking to a few people in the organization, this isn’t a surprise at all. There was no one I spoke with that could say with any certainty that Young would play this Sunday."

The Commanders have been extremely cautious with Young, their No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, in every step of his recovery process. Returning against the 1-7-1 Houston Texans may not be all that necessary. Considering the team has won five games this season without him, the team may see just as many, if not more, cons than pros for having him return prematurely.

The Commanders and Texans kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at NRG Stadium.

