WSET
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
WSET
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
WSET
Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
WSET
Missing 17-year-old from Gretna was found: Deputies
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Gadson last Tuesday. Deputies said on Saturday evening Gadson was located and returned to her home in Gretna. In connection with Gadson’s disappearance 28-year-old, Andrew Beverly from Pulaski was charged and arrested...
WSET
Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
WSET
Danville fire crews fight massive blaze at Blue Ridge Fiberboard
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Fire crews in Danville were working hard to extinguish a massive fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard on Friday. The Danville Fire Dept. reported a significant amount of smoke in the area. The fire was burning in a debris pile of waste products and no buildings were involved.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 13 through 17
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 13 through 17. DETAILS: 3 UVA football players killed, 2 injured, former player charged in shooting. The University of Virginia Police reported a shooting on the school's campus, with one now in custody. Three people were confirmed dead and...
WSET
Christmas Decorations of a different kind going up in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Take a stroll down Main Street in Downtown Appomattox and you'll see a bustling area full of storefronts. But look closely, and you'll see the Christmas spirit coming alive in the windows. "I had been painting my basement walls, with cartoon characters and a few...
WSET
Someone taking pictures of your home? Don't be alarmed, City of Danville says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville doesn't want folks to panic if they see vehicles driving through their neighborhoods taking photos. The City said the Real Estate Assessment Division of the Finance Department is in the process of updating its photographic database. City employees in vehicles marked...
WSET
20-year-old of Goode charged in striking a child at parade in North Carolina: Police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WSET) — The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a float striking a child who was part of a parade in North Carolina on Saturday. According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that, at approximately 10:14 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the...
WSET
Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
WSET
Amherst boxer Austin Deanda remains undefeated with UD win in Boonsboro
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another big test on paper proved to be no problem for Amherst County boxer Austin Deanda. The "Native Nightmare" moved to a perfect 10-0 (6 KO's) in the ring with a unanimous decision win over Christ "The Rocket" Rollins Saturday night at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club. All three judges gave Deanda the fight by an identical 80-72 score.
WSET
Beautiful Christmas Decor & Gifts Await at Paisley Gifts & Stationery
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are so many beautiful Christmas items at Paisley Gifts & Stationery. From ornaments to figurines to cards, you'll find something for everyone. Emily got to go inside and check it all out.
WSET
Iron & Ale shooting suspect flew from Baltimore to Jacksonville ahead of capture: Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSET) — We are now learning more about the arrest of the suspect in the tragic shooting at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police, suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida at the airport last Saturday. On Friday, the...
WSET
Threatening email received related to planned memorial service: UVA police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Around mid-day, the University of Virginia received a threatening email related to Saturday's planned memorial service at JPJ Arena. Last Sunday, a tragic shooting took place on UVA's campus, claiming the lives of three football players. Two others were injured in the incident at Culbreth Garage.
WSET
Cool Tech Toys You'll Want Under the Tree
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Who doesn't want a tech toy under the Christmas tree this year? There are so many good options out there. Emily talked to the experts to find out which ones will be the hottest trends this year.
WSET
'He will be missed:' Iron & Ale hosts memorial for shooting victim Tyler Johnson
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Iron & Ale hosted a memorial service Friday to celebrate the life of Tyler Johnson who was tragically shot and killed there one week ago. Whether it was people who knew him or even those who just came to show support, dozens came by to honor Tyler.
