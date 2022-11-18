ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman

Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

One man shot in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Missing 17-year-old from Gretna was found: Deputies

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Gadson last Tuesday. Deputies said on Saturday evening Gadson was located and returned to her home in Gretna. In connection with Gadson’s disappearance 28-year-old, Andrew Beverly from Pulaski was charged and arrested...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville fire crews fight massive blaze at Blue Ridge Fiberboard

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Fire crews in Danville were working hard to extinguish a massive fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard on Friday. The Danville Fire Dept. reported a significant amount of smoke in the area. The fire was burning in a debris pile of waste products and no buildings were involved.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Christmas Decorations of a different kind going up in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Take a stroll down Main Street in Downtown Appomattox and you'll see a bustling area full of storefronts. But look closely, and you'll see the Christmas spirit coming alive in the windows. "I had been painting my basement walls, with cartoon characters and a few...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amherst boxer Austin Deanda remains undefeated with UD win in Boonsboro

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another big test on paper proved to be no problem for Amherst County boxer Austin Deanda. The "Native Nightmare" moved to a perfect 10-0 (6 KO's) in the ring with a unanimous decision win over Christ "The Rocket" Rollins Saturday night at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club. All three judges gave Deanda the fight by an identical 80-72 score.
AMHERST, VA
WSET

Cool Tech Toys You'll Want Under the Tree

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Who doesn't want a tech toy under the Christmas tree this year? There are so many good options out there. Emily talked to the experts to find out which ones will be the hottest trends this year.
LYNCHBURG, VA

