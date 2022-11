On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Gore Place in Waltham and Watertown, come craft for the holidays. Why go Black Friday shopping when you can make your own gifts at Gore Place? Inspired by the early 19th Century, kids will construct various Colonial and Victorian holiday crafts, including ornaments, hand-dipped candles, cards, decorations, and more! This program will continue on December 10th with new crafts. Come to one or both!

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO