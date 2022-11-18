Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous after shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A late night shooting leaves one in the hospital. At approximately 8:00pm, deputies received a call in the Bluejay Road area of Scarbro of a male who had sustained a single gun shot wound. This male was transported to a local hospital for non...
Two charged after shooting incident in Pearisburg
PEARISBURG, Va. – The Pearisburg Police Department says two were taken into custody after a shooting in Pearisburg late Saturday. Authorities say an ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Williams, and her new boyfriend, Ronald Spence, arrived at a parking lot in the 400 block of North Main Street to confront Williams’ ex-boyfriend, Billy Williams.
Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
Man arrives at hospital via personal vehicle with gunshot wound: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say details are very limited on a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. They report a man drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Police were called to the hospital at approximately 6:08 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to speak with the man who they report has non-life-threatening injuries.
Two ejected from vehicle during Roanoke fatal crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a crash where two men were ejected from a vehicle that ended up on its side. The Roanoke Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 1:01 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 1300 block of 10th Street Northwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced one of the men dead. Officers say the other man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The patient transported reportedly has critical injuries.
1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
Raleigh County Deputies respond to stabbing in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in Beckley on November 18, 2022. On November 15th, 2022 Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at a home on Canterbury Dr. in Beckley. When Deputies arrived on scene they were met at the door […]
Man found guilty of trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia sentenced
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was part of a reported organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. According to a release from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General, Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was […]
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a […]
Suspect in Martinsville stabbing arrested in North Carolina
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — A man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Martinsville is now behind bars, the Patrick County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies shared to Facebook on Saturday evening that Kasey Shane Blake, 33, of Stuart was arrested in Stokes County, North Carolina, just after 4:45 p.m., according to Sheriff Dan Smith.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported today, November 17, 2022, at 6:40 a.m. one confirmed death after responding to a three car accident. The initial crash occurred between a pick-up truck and an SUV near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at […]
Fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Tazewell County this morning
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning at 6:40 in Tazewell County. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. Officials say, the initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV...
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
Man stabbed multiple times by woman at Canterbury Drive residence
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after stabbing a man at a Raleigh County residence on Tuesday. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Canterbury Drive area of Beckley in relation to reports of a stabbing which had occurred.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 N in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a vehicle crash that is currently causing approximately six miles of backups on Interstate 81 North in Roanoke County. The crash is located at mile marker 133.9 and has shut down the left shoulder, left lane, and...
Virginia police department adds pony to its force
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member on its police force. Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony, WDBJ reported. “He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” John Tarter, with the police...
Operation Frostbite: More than two dozen arrested, drugs & guns seized in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than two dozen people were arrested following a joint operation in Henry County and South Boston. Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark said Operation Frost Bite was organized by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic and Gang Task Force. Clark said that the operation began...
