How to Watch No. 12 Indiana Basketball Against Miami of Ohio
Indiana basketball (3-0) versus Miami of Ohio (1-3) tips off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Bloomington South's Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
Jonathan Holmes and Jordan Hulls were two of Indiana's top high school basketball players at Bloomington South, and they'll be on opposing sidelines as coaches when Miami of Ohio and No. 12 Indiana play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?
The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
WTHR
Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State...
hammerandrails.com
Bucket Game Time Announced
The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
FINAL: Michigan State blows 17-point lead, falls to Indiana 39-31 in 2OT
Possessing a 24-7 lead at the half, Michigan State succumbed to a furious second half rally from the visiting Indiana Hoosiers. With the game tied at 31-31, the Spartans had a chance to win the game with a chip-shot field goal at the five with 0:02 seconds left in the game, but a miss from junior kicker Ben Patton sent the game to overtime. Both field goal attempts in the first overtime were blocked, but ultimately Indiana's touchdown in double overtime proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The special teams' units were miserable for Michigan State, missing multiple...
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's postgame Q&A after IU's 81-79 win at Xavier
CINCINNATI — Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's complete postgame Q&A after No. 12 IU's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School. All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display...
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fox 59
Frost helps to keep Brown County State Park fire at bay
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
presspublications.com
Explore scenic, quaint and friendly French Lick, Indiana
The West Baden Springs Resort is an incredible place, a landmark wherever it would have been built. The fact that it’s a four-star resort is just the tip of the iceberg. See a photo of the resort’s atrium and it’s likely to strike you as something built during the elegant eras of Europe, something to be found in Paris, or Berlin, or Rome. A place from another time when dinner jackets were in vogue for men and evening gowns for women.
