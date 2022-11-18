ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?

The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hammerandrails.com

Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State blows 17-point lead, falls to Indiana 39-31 in 2OT

Possessing a 24-7 lead at the half, Michigan State succumbed to a furious second half rally from the visiting Indiana Hoosiers. With the game tied at 31-31, the Spartans had a chance to win the game with a chip-shot field goal at the five with 0:02 seconds left in the game, but a miss from junior kicker Ben Patton sent the game to overtime. Both field goal attempts in the first overtime were blocked, but ultimately Indiana's touchdown in double overtime proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The special teams' units were miserable for Michigan State, missing multiple...
EAST LANSING, MI
lhsmagpie.com

Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”

Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School. All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display...
FRANKLIN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
BATESVILLE, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Frost helps to keep Brown County State Park fire at bay

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
presspublications.com

Explore scenic, quaint and friendly French Lick, Indiana

The West Baden Springs Resort is an incredible place, a landmark wherever it would have been built. The fact that it’s a four-star resort is just the tip of the iceberg. See a photo of the resort’s atrium and it’s likely to strike you as something built during the elegant eras of Europe, something to be found in Paris, or Berlin, or Rome. A place from another time when dinner jackets were in vogue for men and evening gowns for women.
FRENCH LICK, IN

