Henrico County, VA

vccs.edu

Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to Increase Food Access for Students Across the Commonwealth with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Investment

Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. Richmond, VA – (Nov. 21, 2022) The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has awarded $125,000 to the. Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help community colleges students secure resources to alleviate food, housing and other insecurities that stand in the way of their success.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Holiday Light Show will begin on Thanksgiving day at Richmond Raceway located at 4690 Carolina Ave gate number 7. The event was set to begin Friday, Nov. 18 however it was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The show features more than 1 mile of...
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
allamericanatlas.com

33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
RICHMOND, VA

