Henrico Public Schools announces new tutoring program for middle, high school students
Henrico County Public Schools announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that middle and high school students will soon be able to get free real-time homework help from tutors.
vccs.edu
Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to Increase Food Access for Students Across the Commonwealth with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Investment
Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. Richmond, VA – (Nov. 21, 2022) The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has awarded $125,000 to the. Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help community colleges students secure resources to alleviate food, housing and other insecurities that stand in the way of their success.
Teen hosts turkey giveaway in Richmond: 'Do something positive'
A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
How Virtual Giving Tree hopes to help hundreds of families
A luxury candle shop at Stony Point Mall filled with holiday party vibes Saturday afternoon at the kickoff the JP Jumpers Foundation's annual Virtual Giving Tree event.
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.
Health experts weigh in after King William County Public Schools temporarily close due to surge in illnesses
Just a week before Thanksgiving, it was announced that students enrolled in King William County Public Schools won't be in school on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 after a surge in illnesses hit the community.
NBC12
Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
How this Richmond detective shared her Native American heritage with colleagues
November marks Native American Heritage Month and one member of the Richmond Police Department has a very special tie to the month that she shared with her fellow employees.
Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge
Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.
NBC12
Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Holiday Light Show will begin on Thanksgiving day at Richmond Raceway located at 4690 Carolina Ave gate number 7. The event was set to begin Friday, Nov. 18 however it was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The show features more than 1 mile of...
Pedestrian hit by car on MCV campus in downtown Richmond
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WAVY News 10
Fresh food distribution event being held in Newport News on Black Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Five Loaves Food Pantry on the Peninsula is hosting a food distribution this Black Friday in Newport News. The Friday, November 25 event will start at 11 a.m. and they advise everyone to arrive at that time to be assured food. Five Loaves,...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
NBC12
VCU Doctors say a trip to the ER isn’t always necessary for RSV, flu
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -RSV cases are on the rise but is a trip to the ER always necessary for your child? Local doctors are saying “no” and explaining what parents can do at home to help their children recover from the respiratory illness. Doctors at Children’s Hospital of...
allamericanatlas.com
33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
Woman injured in shooting near Virginia Union University
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.
Comments / 0