woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You will probably want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible to see if you got some money from the state of Georgia. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. And this money should have been sent to you by now.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO