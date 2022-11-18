Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Related
Framingham’s Davis Receives 2022 Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award
FRAMINGHAM – The Women’s Edge, (formerly the Commonwealth Institute), the leading nonprofit organization devoted to advancing all women leaders, recognized winners of their 2022, Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcaren Awards, at a dinner on November 16, at the District Hall Boston. Framingham resident Eileen Davis, Vice President of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Framingham Estate Sale Features Wallace Nutting Pieces
FRAMINGHAM – A Wallace Nutting dining set and prints are part of a Framingham estate sale this weekend. The sale is Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9 Webster Street in Framingham. Among the items for sale are a Wallace Nutting...
Worcester losing businesses, new and old
WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
FraminghamSOURCE
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, November 21, 2022
1 The Framingham High School cheerleaders won the Division 1 state championship over the weekend. 2. Framingham High vs Natick High football game takes place on Thanksgiving. The 118th meeting will be in Natick this year, with kick-off at 10 a.m. Tickets are only available online by clicking here. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Daniel’s Table Co-Founder Blais To Step Down as Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – David Blais, who co-founded Daniel’s Table with his wife Alicia, announced today, November 20, he will step down as the executive director of the organization as of November 24. “It has been an inspiring 10 years and a life changing time for Alicia and I. Together...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 143 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,164-square-foot home on Norfolk Street in Worcester that sold for $380,000.
Friends of Ashland Library Hosting Book & Art Sale Saturday
ASHLAND – The Friends of the Ashland Library will hold a book and art sale on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends will also be collecting books for future book sales.
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
UPDATED: Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Crashed on Thursday But Back Up on Friday
FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham were down for hours on Thursday, November 17, into Friday. All three municipalities use www.civicplus.com, out of Kansas for their websites. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and...
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
You're invited to a virtual fall fair hosted by the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!(Photo by Miriam Alonso) (MASSACHUSETTS) Just in time for the holidays! 4GoodVibes, whose Kingston location prides itself in being the"largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts," has announced they're hosting a virtual fall craft fair!
Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program
FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
Framingham Library Hosting Food Felt Workshop Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is holding a food felt workshop in its SparkLab on Saturday, November 19. The workshop is for those ages 8 and older. Make fun foods out of felt and turn it into a magnet or ornament. The free event is at the main...
ScrubaDub Holds Ribbon Cutting For 20th Location
FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, November 15, for its 20th location on Route 9 West in Framingham. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Natick-based car wash company, the leadership of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, the City of Framingham’s Planning & Community Development Director and the District 4 City Councilor from Framingham.
Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
Podell Receives Peter Barbieri Service Above Self Award
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College President David Podell received the Peter Barbieri Service Above Self Award from the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce tonight. The award was one of a half dozen presented at the 127th Annual Annual Meeting at the Verve in Natick. Podell, who is leaving the Chamber...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0