Framingham, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester losing businesses, new and old

WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, November 21, 2022

1 The Framingham High School cheerleaders won the Division 1 state championship over the weekend. 2. Framingham High vs Natick High football game takes place on Thanksgiving. The 118th meeting will be in Natick this year, with kick-off at 10 a.m. Tickets are only available online by clicking here. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Crashed on Thursday But Back Up on Friday

FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham were down for hours on Thursday, November 17, into Friday. All three municipalities use www.civicplus.com, out of Kansas for their websites. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program

FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

ScrubaDub Holds Ribbon Cutting For 20th Location

FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, November 15, for its 20th location on Route 9 West in Framingham. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Natick-based car wash company, the leadership of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, the City of Framingham’s Planning & Community Development Director and the District 4 City Councilor from Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

