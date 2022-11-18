Read full article on original website
Staying healthy this Thanksgiving with the Illinois Department of Health
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Many states are bracing for an increased spread of respiratory viruses this holiday season. Now, the Illinois Department of Health wants to remind you of some safety tips going into Thanksgiving day. Right now, health experts are looking out for these three illnesses. These include Respiratory...
SoS grace period set to expire
Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White is reminding Illinoisans that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, IDs, and learner’s permits will end on December 1. The extensions were put into place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online and mail service has been expanded as...
Here Are the Documents Illinois Residents Need to Apply for REAL ID Cards
In just over six month's time, an ordinary driver's license will no longer permit U.S. residents to fly within the country, and Illinois residents will need to obtain new REAL ID-compliant identification. Starting May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
The Oldest Town In Illinois Is Also The First Capitol Of The State
It is always great to look at the history of states and cities in that state. Today we are looking at Illinois' oldest town. We will be looking at the Library of Congress to get our results!. Some Of The Oldest Towns. Here are some of the older towns in...
Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints
An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
What is ‘Sage Dressing?' Apparently, Illinoisans love to eat it on Thanksgiving
(NBC Chicago) — Stuffing: A Thanksgiving side dish staple through and through, spanning generations, states, and tables across the United States. But what about dressing? More specifically -- "sage dressing?" Apparently, the dish may show up at your Illinois Thanksgiving table this year, according to a map released Wednesday from Google Trends.
Chicago area families celebrate National Adoption Day coming up this weekend
In honor of National Adoption Day, many families are making their adoptions official. There is a great need for more adoptive parents in Illinois. Cook County is trying to make it easier to adopt by lowing the fee earlier this week and encouraging others to open their homes.
Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says
A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
Can I record the police in Illinois?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
What the Illinois Report Card is telling us about our child’s education as we edge closer to 2023
Mackenzie Price, founder of the afterschool program, gt.school, joins Anna Davlantes, filling in for John Williams, to discuss this year’s Illinois Report Card that was released. Together, they address how parents should feel in regards to the evaluation of their children’s schools and education as well as the improvements and missteps students have made both emotionally and academically.
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks
If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?
(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
