Illinois State

WTHI

Staying healthy this Thanksgiving with the Illinois Department of Health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Many states are bracing for an increased spread of respiratory viruses this holiday season. Now, the Illinois Department of Health wants to remind you of some safety tips going into Thanksgiving day. Right now, health experts are looking out for these three illnesses. These include Respiratory...
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

SoS grace period set to expire

Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White is reminding Illinoisans that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, IDs, and learner’s permits will end on December 1. The extensions were put into place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online and mail service has been expanded as...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints

An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says

A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Illinois?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

What the Illinois Report Card is telling us about our child’s education as we edge closer to 2023

Mackenzie Price, founder of the afterschool program, gt.school, joins Anna Davlantes, filling in for John Williams, to discuss this year’s Illinois Report Card that was released. Together, they address how parents should feel in regards to the evaluation of their children’s schools and education as well as the improvements and missteps students have made both emotionally and academically.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks

If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?

(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
CHICAGO, IL
