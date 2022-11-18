ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in New York

New York, the state, is quite popular, as much as its largest city, which goes by the same name. It is the fourth most populous state in the United States. The state is known for its cultural, media, and economic significance, but there are more intriguing things about the Empire State.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Train Obliterates Trees After Massive Snowstorm: VIDEO

Following the first big snowstorm of the season hitting central British Columbia, a train was seen obliterating trees on and near the tracks. “After the first big snowstorm of the season in central BC, an empty grain train plows through fallen trees on its way eastbound into the Canadian Rockies,” the video’s description reads. “‘Get your smash glasses on!’”
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Shiny object in woods leads rescuers to hypothermic 79-year-old who fell in NY swamp

A freezing 79-year-old hunter was rescued after falling into a swamp in the woods in New York, officials say. New York forest rangers said they began searching for an overdue hunter in Dickinson shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Rangers located the hunter’s vehicle, but by 1:45 a.m. still had not found him.
WSVN-TV

A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure

(CNN) — Thursday’s heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure,...
BUFFALO, NY

