ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Hingham school bus driver facing OUI charges after allegedly driving drunk with students on board

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Bethann Sweeney was transporting 28 passengers between the ages of 14 and 20 and two adult supervisors, police said.

A Hingham school bus driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while transporting a busload of students Thursday evening in Pembroke.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene at 5:25 p.m. on Route 3 North after one of the passengers on the bus called to report that the driver was allegedly swerving in an out of lanes and had run a red light, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio confirmed in an email.

Troopers found the yellow school bus as it pulled off Exit 27 and into a Friendly’s parking lot.

Upon arrival, police asked the driver — identified as Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover — to step off the bus, which she did.

She smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, and showed signs of intoxication in her speech and appearance, according to police.

Sweeney was transporting 28 passengers between the ages of 14 and 20 and two adult supervisors, police said. She had reportedly picked them up from the Hingham United Basketball Special Olympics closing ceremony at Plymouth North High School and was driving them back to Hingham High School.

The adults on board told police that Sweeney had been driving erratically, the spokesman said. They told police that she tried to get onto Route 3 South, which would have taken them in the wrong direction, away from Hingham High School.

When she was informed that they were heading in the wrong direction, Sweeney allegedly ran a red light and got onto Route 3 North, “again swerving across the road and driving over rumble strips multiple times,” police said.

Police performed several field sobriety tests and came to the conclusion that Sweeney was under the influence of alcohol. These tests included the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, requests to do a nine-step walk and turn and a one-legged stand, and requests to recite the alphabet and count backwards, the spokesman noted.

Sweeney refused to take a breathalyzer test back at the State Police-Norwell Barracks, which triggered an automatic suspension of her license, police said.

Troopers also found a 23.7-ounce Poland Springs water bottle among her things. The bottle was half empty and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to police.

Sweeney was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle; reckless endangerment of a child; and possession of an open container of alcohol while driving.

A bail commissioner set Sweeney’s bail at $2,540 cash, police said. She was held overnight after she did not post it. She was expected to be arraigned Friday morning in Plymouth District Court.

In a joint statement shared by multiple media outlets, Hingham Superintendent Margaret Adams and Hingham High School Principal Rick Swanson notified families of what happened, writing, “We are deeply concerned by the incident, and, more importantly, the distress this caused our students. We are grateful to our staff on board the bus, who responded immediately, acted quickly and responsibly, to protect the safety of our students.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Brandeis identifies student killed in Waltham bus crash

26 other students and the bus driver were injured in the crash. A shuttle bus in Waltham taking Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed Saturday night, killing 1 person and leaving 27 others with “varying degrees” of injuries according to officials. Officials identified...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston

MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Tobin Bridge movie shoot could slow traffic on Sunday

MassDOT said lanes will remain open, but I-93 traffic around the bridge could be affected. Travelers passing through Boston on Sunday should brace for possible traffic slowdowns on Interstate 93 and the Tobin Bridge due to an afternoon movie shoot. The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 9...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment

Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell

Odogwu Ganobi died Wednesday morning of a gunshot wound in a Boston hospital. A 26-year-old Lowell man died Wednesday morning as a result of a gunshot wound he received the night before, officials said. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Lowell police responded to Chelmsford...
LOWELL, MA
Boston

MBTA officials sign off on new bus map

"It will bring significant improvements to our city," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. MBTA leaders on Thursday backed a re-worked map that will reshape its bus system network, boosting service by 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels and doubling the number of high-frequency routes available to riders. The agency’s Board of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk

"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy