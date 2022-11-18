ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man

By Austin Franklin
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byMsh_0jFmRLSR00

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man.

Execution date set for Mississippi man accused of killing teen in 2000

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number: 7A0073R.

Anyone with information regarding Coley’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office.

