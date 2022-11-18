Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number: 7A0073R.

Anyone with information regarding Coley’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office.

