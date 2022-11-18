Read full article on original website
Marathon Board of Trustees discusses electric school buses
A grant that could bring up to three electric school buses to the village of Marathon is facing some challenges. At a recent Board of Trustees meeting, village mayor Scott Chamberlin said while Marathon Central School District may have its ducks in a row, the village may not be able to supply enough power.
Gas prices rising through Cortland County
After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, November 24
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022:. An incoming weather system will bring clouds and mild temperatures into the area today. The clouds will arrive during the mid to late morning hours after a sunny start to...
Cortland native hopes to get first win at the Dome this weekend
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. A Cortland native is returning to the Central New York area in a big way this weekend. Eamonn Mahar, a Class of 2014 graduate of...
