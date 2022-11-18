ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WETM 18 News

Three NY lawmakers could get leadership positions in Congress

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Now that Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she is stepping down, New York Congressman Hakeem Jefferies, who represents parts of New York City, is being seen as a front-runner to take over as party leader for the Democrats. The Congressman announced his bid on Friday. Currently, he is the Chairman of the House […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
MARYLAND STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Rep. Stefanik reelected as House GOP Conference Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again been elected as House Republican Conference Chair. This was confirmed on November 15. The House Republican Conference Chair is the third-ranking position in the GOP Conference, following Floor Leader and Floor Whip. Rep. Stefanik was recently reelected as Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District during […]
WYOMING STATE
NECN

Rep. Katherine Clark Officially Bids to Help Lead Dems in Congress

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic deputies announced Thursday they were stepping down, a member of Massachusetts' congressional delegation has stepped forward to help lead the party in the next session. Rep. Katherine Clark announced her bid to be Democratic Whip, a position that assists party leadership in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Congresswoman Lori Trahan discusses what changes on Capitol Hill mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leadership announced they were stepping down yesterday. In response, Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark said she will seek to become the No. 2 Democrat in the House. Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who represents Massachusetts' 3rd Congressional District, joins us to talk about what all this change could mean here in the commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

