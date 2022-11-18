ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir
700WLW
700WLW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xA9OX_0jFmR6In00
Photo: Getty Images

Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Ohio for celebrating turkey day.

Tasting Table recently created a list of America's best restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year, and gave a shout out to Lebanon's own Golden Lamb. Here's what they had to say about it:

"If you'd like to spend an old-fashioned Thanksgiving , what better way than by dining in a restaurant that dates back to 1803? Lebanon, Ohio's Golden Lamb combines a hotel with a restaurant and a tavern, and its name refers not to any particular specialty, but to the fact that it needed a distinctive image to hang outside the establishment back in the days when literacy was not a given. These days the Golden Lamb likes to go all-out for the winter holiday season, with special menus for celebrations up through Christmas Eve, but the festivities kick off in November with a two-course Thanksgiving meal."

Doing some traveling this holiday season? Check out the complete list of America's best restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving from Tasting Table .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time and you feel like trying some new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their food.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
MAUMEE, OH
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy