Hoke County, NC

Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud

By Amber Trent
 2 days ago

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.

Deputies said this happened on October 17 in the 3000 block of Highway 401 Business.

Deputies said the victim reported that “his [d]ebit card had been used several times by an unknown person.”

After investigating, detectives said they discovered that Amy English and Eric Johnson used the victim’s debit card.

Deputies said in a release that English was “found and taken into custody” on November 17.

English was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center and was given a $3,500 secured bond, according to a release.

Deputies are still investigating this incident.

