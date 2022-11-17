ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

stonyplainreporter.com

Beaumont Bandits cap undefeated season with championship

For the first time in 34 years, the Beaumont Bandits High School Football team had a perfect season. Not only did they not lose a game, they did not tie, on way to an undefeated Bright Division Championship. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article...
BEAUMONT, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona

Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
POMONA, CA
KESQ

Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022: Day One

Punk in the Park came back for year two at Oak Canyon Park, a grassy, tucked away venue in the hills of Orange County. Day one was as wild a ride as any sold out punk festival, with free beer tasting all morning, and surging pits late into the night. It felt great coming out to see all the punk bands I grew up listening to while sipping on a massive array of beer samples all morning.
KTLA

Metrolink offers $10 holiday pass for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Those traveling for Thanksgiving can avoid the monstrous traffic and sky-high gas prices by taking the Metrolink for a bargain price. Passengers can buy a Metrolink Holiday Pass for just $10 on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. The ticket can be used to board unlimited trips for the entire day of purchase. It […]
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA.com

Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued

Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills

An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck. The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario. Perez was 31-years-old. The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.
CHINO HILLS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Cabot Properties Pays $12.53MM for 37,692 SQFT Industrial Property in Rancho Cucamonga

Cabot Properties is continuing to expand into Southern California, with the recent acquisition of an industrial property in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public records, an entity affiliated with the company purchased the 37,692 square foot building for $12.53 million, or about $332 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Sixth Street Industrial LLC, an entity linked to Josh Kaplan.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
vvng.com

Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville. It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
VICTORVILLE, CA

