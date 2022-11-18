Read full article on original website
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Arizona Hits $1 Billion in Cannabis Sales Revenue Despite the Continued Decline in Sales
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Despite the general decline in revenues, the market has surpassed $1 billion with three reporting months left in the year. Arizonans spent more than $1.4 billion on cannabis items in 2021.
kawc.org
Recount in Arizona attorney general race set for Dec. 5
PHOENIX -- Democrat Kris Mayes increased her lead slightly over Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general. With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes now has 1,252,882 votes. That is 570 more than the Republican contender. State officials estimate there are only about 6,100...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Arizona company gives away building supplies to those in need
Stardust Building Supplies is a nonprofit based in the Phoenix area that stops usable building materials from going to the landfill. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
kawc.org
Arizona attorney general questions Maricopa County election process
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is demanding answers from Maricopa County about what he said appear to be violations of state election law. In a letter Saturday, his office says it has received "hundreds of complaints'' about how the county administered the General Election. "These complaints go...
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor
Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona Lottery gives $270M back to state during latest fiscal year
The Arizona Lottery announced another big year for giving back to Arizona. Over $1.36 billion in ticket sales allowed the agency to transfer nearly $270 million to our state mandated beneficiaries during Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022). These monies directly benefit more than a dozen vital programs and services across the Grand Canyon state that would otherwise rely on tax dollars for their funding, including:
roselawgroupreporter.com
As close as it gets: Why Arizona’s attorney general race is one of tightest in state history
Democrat Kris Mayes leads the attorney general’s race by about 850 votes over Republican Abe Hamadeh. Screenshot || Azfamily. Arizona’s attorney general’s race is one of the closest-ever statewide races in the Grand Canyon State and is the only major contest that doesn’t yet have a winner called.
Faucets Could Run Dry For Hundreds Of Arizonans By The End Of The Year
More than 500 homes could lose water.
KTAR.com
What are chances recount would change Arizona election results?
PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races are tight enough to trigger automatic full recounts, but is there any chance the results will change?. FairVote, a nonprofit that studies election practices, has studied recounts across the country in an effort to see how they...
Interest Rates are Falling, But Don't Expect a Rebound in the Arizona Real Estate Market
Interest rates fell below 7.0% this week after soaring for much of 2022. According to Bankrate, the average mortgage rate for 30-year mortgages declined to 6.85% this week from 7.08% the previous week. They take this from a survey of large lenders.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona
The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
Arizona's newest snowplows have some creative names. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the above video aired during a previous broadcast. 2.5 million Arizonans turned out on Election Day to decide the political fate of the state. In addition to the elections for state and federal offices, another election run by ADOT got nearly 7,000 votes on another important issue.
Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies
ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
AOL Corp
Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County
The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however. An Instagram post shared Nov. 10...
