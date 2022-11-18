ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
kawc.org

Recount in Arizona attorney general race set for Dec. 5

PHOENIX -- Democrat Kris Mayes increased her lead slightly over Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general. With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes now has 1,252,882 votes. That is 570 more than the Republican contender. State officials estimate there are only about 6,100...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona attorney general questions Maricopa County election process

PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is demanding answers from Maricopa County about what he said appear to be violations of state election law. In a letter Saturday, his office says it has received "hundreds of complaints'' about how the county administered the General Election. "These complaints go...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios

How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona Lottery gives $270M back to state during latest fiscal year

The Arizona Lottery announced another big year for giving back to Arizona. Over $1.36 billion in ticket sales allowed the agency to transfer nearly $270 million to our state mandated beneficiaries during Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022). These monies directly benefit more than a dozen vital programs and services across the Grand Canyon state that would otherwise rely on tax dollars for their funding, including:
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

What are chances recount would change Arizona election results?

PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races are tight enough to trigger automatic full recounts, but is there any chance the results will change?. FairVote, a nonprofit that studies election practices, has studied recounts across the country in an effort to see how they...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona

The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona's newest snowplows have some creative names. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the above video aired during a previous broadcast. 2.5 million Arizonans turned out on Election Day to decide the political fate of the state. In addition to the elections for state and federal offices, another election run by ADOT got nearly 7,000 votes on another important issue.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies

ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy