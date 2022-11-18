ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Free Puzzle Games for Your Mac

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Puzzle games are one of the best ways to relax and still stimulate the mind with something useful. They are mostly light-hearted, easy to play, and reminiscent of the classic paper-based games we are all used to.
technewstoday.com

How to Find Roku Remote that is Lost

We often tend to misplace our Roku remote, especially when there are kids or toddlers at our house. Without a remote, browsing through the Roku system menu can be very difficult. So, can we find our lost Roku remote?. Luckily, if you are using a Roku remote that supports the...
tryhardguides.com

A Bizarre Universe Trello Link & Discord Server (November 2022)

Roblox A Bizarre Universe is an experience created by the developers at Untitled Unmastered. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
CNET

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Which Starter Pokemon Is Best?

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature the franchise's first true open world, the most notable of the many ways it shakes up the classic Pokemon formula. But like every other game in the storied series, Violet and Scarlet open by giving you a choice: grass, water or fire?
Variety

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Creator Naka Yuji Arrested in Japan for Alleged Insider Trading

Naka Yuji, best known for creating the iconic “Sonic the Hedgehog” game, was arrested by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office Friday on charges of insider trading.   According to an official announcement by investigators, Naka allegedly obtained sensitive information regarding a new game for smartphones in the popular “Dragon Quest” series in January 2020, while employed by major game maker Square Enix. The game was being developed by Square Enix and online game production company Aiming.   Prior to the announcement of the information, Naka allegedly purchased 10,000 shares of Aiming stock for approximately JPY2.8 million ($20,000), a violation of the...
Android Central

How to enable themed icons in Android 13

Google has a lot to offer with its Material You aesthetic in Android 13, and an interesting feature is themed icons. The feature turns icons monochrome, and then uses the same palette as the rest of the interface, making the home screen look that much more vibrant.

