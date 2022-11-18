Read full article on original website
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
Where fall colors peak around the San Francisco Bay Area
If you didn't make it to the Sierra Nevada to see the fall foliage this year, you're still in luck.
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
climaterwc.com
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point
Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
climaterwc.com
Dynasty: How the Kopfs of Redwood City created an automotive powerhouse
The Kopf family, owners of Towne Ford, an Acura dealership and Boardwalk Auto Mall in Redwood City, come by their passion for cars honestly. It all started in 1917, when Benjamin Kopf Sr. joined the staff of Ford Motor Company’s recently opened factory in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kopf, who was born in the city, eventually established and ran five Ford plants throughout South America. His reputation spread, and company founder Henry Ford himself asked his rising Latin star to build a fresh franchise abroad.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
1 dead following 2 separate overnight shootings on and near Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating two overnight shootings, one on the Bay Bridge and a later incident nearby, that resulted in one fatality and two victims with non-life-threatening wounds.In the first incident, shots were fired on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge around 10 p.m. Additional reports indicated one person may have been injured by debris but the CHP had not confirmed that report as of late Friday.Traffic on the span was snarled for hours after the event.Then, just after 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a shooting involving at least two vehicles took place on Interstate 80 near the I-580 interchange. Both vehicles fled the scene, according to the CHP. The CHP said that an occupant of one of the vehicles was struck and killed by gunfire. Two people riding in a second vehicle were also wounded and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The CHP has not revealed where and how the vehicles were located or if there have been any arrests.Eastbound lanes of the freewau were shut for around an hour as officers collected evidence. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the CHP tipline at (707) 917-4491.
SFist
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
Plans To Add More Than 6000 Dwellings Announced In Paolo Alto
It’s no secret that housing is an issue in Palo Alto, and yet the recent announcement that thousands of new homes will be added to the available stock over the next decade may go some way to alleviating concerns. Of course there’s always more to a story like this than meets the eye, so what ...
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
frommers.com
The Year's Best and Worst U.S. Airports Named in New Ranking
Northern California has the best airports in the United States and the New York City area has the worst, according to a new ranking from the Wall Street Journal. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) topped the newspaper's 2022 list of the best large U.S. airports, while Sacramento International Airport (SMF; pictured above) came in first in the ranking of midsize airports.
'This is big': What it's like to ride SF Muni's new Central Subway; Unofficial opening this weekend
Following cost overruns and a four-year delay, the nearly two-mile extension of Muni's T-Third line is finally connecting the city's South of Market neighborhood with Chinatown.
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
