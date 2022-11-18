South Florida high school football is as good as ever. But don’t just take our word for it. There’s plenty of validation not just in state, but national rankings as well. Miami-Dade and Broward counties have many of the top programs in the state of Florida, and to a lesser degree the entire country. It wouldn’t be a surprise if four state champions reside in these two counties.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO