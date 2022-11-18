ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scorebooklive.com

Vote Now: Who is the Best Quarterback in South Florida?

South Florida high school football is as good as ever. But don’t just take our word for it. There’s plenty of validation not just in state, but national rankings as well. Miami-Dade and Broward counties have many of the top programs in the state of Florida, and to a lesser degree the entire country. It wouldn’t be a surprise if four state champions reside in these two counties.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

VIDEO: Aerial footage of Alex Rodriguez Park renovations

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Watch an aerial video of the Alex Rodriguez Park renovations. A new playing surface is being installed as well as a weight room expansion. Both projects are expected to be done before the start of the 2023 season, which begins Feb. 17. Miami is coming...
MIAMI, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

Art Basel 2022 Miami: Where To Dine

Here’s a look at where to dine during Art Basel 2022 Miami. The energy of the Magic City meets the sophistication of Northern Italy in Major Food Group’s latest culinary masterpiece: Contessa. This statement-making concept nods to centuries of Italian tradition and cuisine. Contessa, fated to be Miami...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Metrorail extension could take you to Hard Rock Stadium soon

Hard Rock Stadium could become a lot less congested before and after games if a new northern corridor Metrorail project extends into Dade County. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County released to the media that they have approved development on on plan to extend the Metrorail into Dade County. The rail could take riders to Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Dominates Restaurant Business' "Top 100" Most Lucrative Restaurants in the Country

When it comes to restaurant profits, the Magic City is tops, according to a recent list ranking the country's top-grossing establishments in 2022. Earlier this week, the commercial restaurant industry magazine Restaurant Business Online released its "Top 100" list of the largest independent restaurants. Attempts to contact a spokesperson from...
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

AVRA Miami Hosts Exclusive Residents Party for Acqualina

Sunny Isles Beach, FL – November 17, 2022 – The acclaimed Greek restaurant brand AVRA Estiatorio hosted an exclusive party for the residents of The Estates at Acqualina, The Mansions at Acqualina and Acqualina Resort & Residences on Thursday, November 17 prior to its official restaurant opening to the public on Saturday, November 19.
MIAMI, FL
macaronikid.com

🎪Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Ticket Offer For Miami & Fort Lauderdale

It's time for a much overdue outing with your family! Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will be in Miami from November 10th-November 20th and in Fort Lauderdale from November 25th-December 4th. We are super excited about the jaw-dropping performances in store for guests this year. With over 60 performers in 3...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Flight Out Of Miami Turns Around After Passenger Mistakenly Yells 'Fire'

A passenger made quite an oopsie on a flight out of South Florida, forcing the aircraft to turn around and head back to the airport, according to Simply Flying. Flight 3152, a regularly scheduled service from Miami to Boston, departed Monday (November 14) around 6 a.m. Everything was smooth sailing until a passenger reportedly spotted what they thought was smoke coming from the plane's air conditioning vents. That's when they suddenly shouted, "Fire!" and out of an abundance of caution, pilots quickly returned to Miami International Airport.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday

The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

