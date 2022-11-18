Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Not Quite Brothers Headlining Thanksgiving Eve Fundraising Concert in Delaware County
Not Quite Brothers will be back home in Manchester next Wednesday night, November 23rd on Thanksgiving Eve for a fundraising concert to support Delaware County Pay It Forward. Organizer Missy McIntyre of Manchester says they were looking for a fun way to raise money – and to celebrate the holiday with friends like the old days.
KCRG.com
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
Firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road to start a fire and practice important skills. Show You Care: Museum aims to preserve the story of local World War II veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new exhibit in Cedar Rapids will tell the story of local veterans with...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Churches Coming Together to Host Community Thanksgiving Service
At least nine Delaware County churches are coming together on Sunday night to host a Community Thanksgiving Service. And Jessica Pape with theStone Church in Manchester and Pastor Tony Ede with First Lutheran Church in Manchester say you’re invited. They both say it’s a nice time to gather as...
KCRG.com
Daycare blocked by Historic designation, Dubuque looks to remove designation
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission blocked plans for a daycare that would require tearing down a former Knights of Columbus building, Dubuque’s City Manager is looking to remove the area from the downtown historic conservation district. At Monday’s meeting, Dubuque’s City Council will consider...
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name Released in Fatal Jones Co. Fire
A 10 year old child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Holy Family Catholic Central Campus schools closed for water main break
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Catholic Schools said its central campus schools are closed Friday due to a water main break. That includes Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, Wahlert Catholic High School and the Central Office. Other Holy Family schools and childcare centers including Resurrection, St....
The game Jack Campbell became a Hawkeye legend: How Iowa’s star linebacker saved the day, and the season
It looked all but over, until it wasn’t. Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was gashing the Hawkeyes, with big play after big play. In totality, the Gophers handed him the ball 39 (!!!) times. He turned those carries into a Huntington Bank Stadium record 263 yards. But one of those carries may have fumbled away […]
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Beckman Catholic First Iowa Non-Public School to Offer Apprenticeship Program
Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville is making history this week. Beckman Catholic has become the first non-public school in Iowa to offer an apprenticeship program. Principal Marcel Kielkucki says the program aligns with a revised engineering curriculum they started this school year in partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College.
KCRG.com
Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam
KCRG.com
Requirements around Roshek Building development set to change again
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s city council is set to remove job requirements and alter its commitments to support businesses developing the Roshek Building in downtown. The city council will vote Monday on a 4th amendment to its development agreement after Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial purchased the building in 2019 under the joint entity of Roshek Property, LLC. In the initial agreement, the two companies agreed to invest in renovating the building and meet job creation levels while the city committed to build a new parking ramp to make room for those additional workers. Previous amendments delayed those agreements due to the Pandemic.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Child Dies in Jones County House Fire
A child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult and five children...
