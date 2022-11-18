Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
WSVN-TV
South Florida man uses his passion for rollerskating to help troubled youth avoid bad choices
(WSVN) - A South Florida group is helping troubled teens, and they’re literally on a roll. Karen Hensel introduces us to the man behind Paradise Skating in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. It’s time to lace up those skates. CJ Morrison: “It’s just different styles, the culture.”
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies holds 24th annual gala in Miami, supermodel Cindy Crawford awarded ‘Spirit of Friendship’
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station,...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
WSVN-TV
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
WSVN-TV
City of Lauderdale Lakes partners with Farm Share for holiday food drive
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
MIA, FLL passengers react to holiday rush; AAA reports 8% air travel increase from 2021
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As Thanksgiving week gets underway at South Florida airports, travel experts reveal a spike in passenger numbers and provide tips to help avoid the worst of the holiday rush. 7News cameras on Sunday captured large crowds at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International...
WSVN-TV
Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
WSVN-TV
Record rainfall triggers flash flood warning, road closures in parts of Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - Relentless showers across South Florida forced people to put a rain check on their outdoor weekend plans and led to flooding and road closures in parts of Miami-Dade County. Sunday’s heavy downpours led to a new record for Miami of 4.38 inches, easily shattering the previous Nov....
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in connection to woman’s fatal shooting in downtown Miami high-rise
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2021 shooting inside of a downtown Miami high-rise. Twenty-four-year-old Haider Rana was taking into custody on Friday, He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon. Police said a woman was shot and killed inside the...
WSVN-TV
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday night. Investigators said a man died...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
WSVN-TV
Police search for man caught on video trying to abduct woman in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct a woman. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a long, dark-colored shirt,...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens trailer park fire leaves 5 injured, 2 airlifted
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to trailer homes up in flames in Hialeah Gardens. Thursday night, a fire broke out in a community on the 400th block of Brittany Court. Cellphone video from a resident who lives in the mobile home park showed the magnitude of the...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 3 injured after 3-car wreck in West Miami-Dade
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.
