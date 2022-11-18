ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
WSVN-TV

Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
WSVN-TV

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday night. Investigators said a man died...
WSVN-TV

Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, paramedic transported

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
WSVN-TV

Police search for man caught on video trying to abduct woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct a woman. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a long, dark-colored shirt,...
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 3 injured after 3-car wreck in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.
