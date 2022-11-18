Kim Stewart of Circleville was the winner of Horizon’s Free Internet For Life raffle, which the company held at the Pumpkin Show. Stewart and her family will receive our Lightspeed 1Gig Fiber Internet service for as long as they live at their home in Circleville, courtesy of Horizon.

"Winning free Internet for life from Horizon was amazing,” Stewart said. “It’s been great experience and we are really enjoying their fiber Internet service.”

Also pictured with Stewart are two of Horizon’s installers (l-r) Mike Perkins and Brandon Hildreth and Mike Perkins.