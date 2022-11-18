Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Denim-Focused Brand unspun Plants New Roots in Hong Kong
Found on one of Sheung Wan’s restaurant and cafe-brimming slopes, denim company unspun opened its doors to its first physical location in Hong Kong – offering its latest technology for efficient bespoke jeans. unpsun has quickly gained traction for its mobile scanning app which allows customers to get a quick 3D scan of their body to go hand in hand with individual preferences from cuts down to the threading.
DJ Khaled offers fans a night inside his sneaker closet on Airbnb
DJ Khaled is inviting fans to spend a night in his “sneaker kingdom” on Airbnb.The rapper is celebrating his latest collaboration with Nike on the Air Jordan 5 with a recreation of his expensive shot closet.The listing will be open to fans for just two nights, from 5-6 December, and will cost $11 (£9) per evening in a nod to Khaled’s own shoe size.The stay includes access to the shoe closet, a bathroom, and an outdoor lounge area complete with swimming pool.Guests will also be welcomed with a handwritten note from Khaled upon arrival, and a catered dinner from...
Nike is about to face its biggest test as sneakerheads pounce on the new 'Lost and Found' Jordan 1, and the brand tries to rebuild trust with fans
The release of the iconic sneaker coincides with several new efforts designed to help the company's die-hard fans have more access to hot shoes.
Bentley’s New Bespoke Sneakers Are Like Wearable Versions of Its Mulliner Cars
Bentley is now making another luxurious way of getting around town—and you’ve still got a chance to get your hands on it. The British carmaker has tapped The Surgeon, an LA-based design collective that has created bespoke sneakers for Justin Bieber, to create a limited run of shoes for select clients. Unveiled on Thursday, the collaboration features 10 pairs of bespoke Adidas Forum Low sneakers that, sadly for some, are already reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors. The marque also plans to unveil a one-off Mulliner model, designed in collaboration with The Surgeon, at Art Basel in Miami this December. Its buyer will...
Complex
The Biggest Sneaker Drops at ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon is taking over the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center this weekend and aside from the panels, celebrity appearances, and music performances, there are plenty of sneaker releases to look forward to. Like past events, attendees will have product releases that they can only get at the event. Brands...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
hypebeast.com
Glenn Martens' Diesel Puts Its Power In Denim for Pre-Fall 2023
Glenn Martens‘ revival of Diesel carries on strong for Pre-Fall 2023, a time for the House to look at commerciality by addressing the needs, wants and desires of its consumers. Speaking exclusively to Vogue Runway, Martens explained that “our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone.” With that in mind, Diesel’s PF23 offering dials down some of the drama in favor for wearability, ushering in the very influences that have given the brand its newfound it-appeal.
hypebeast.com
Palace Shares Its Ice-Cold Holiday 2022 Lookbook
It’s the end of the Winter 2022 season for Palace, as it now presents a flurry of garments, accessories and must-haves for the Holiday 2022 period. Captured in a lookbook shot by Clare Shilland, we find Palace Skateboards‘ skate team members Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson donning the latest and greatest from everybody’s favorite London-based skateboarding stalwart, and this season is nothing short of cozy through-and-through.
Hypebae
Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker
Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Leaves Twitter and Estée Lauder Acquires Tom Ford in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, many fashion brands looked to the future. Among them, Balenciaga officially left Twitter, reshaping its online presence following Elon Musk‘s acquisition of the tech giant. Estée Lauder acquired Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8 billion USD, marking the cosmetics conglomerate’s largest-ever acquisition; and Louis Vuitton revealed plans to turn its Paris headquarters into its first-ever luxury hotel. In the present, however, the Brooklyn Museum opened its Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition, Central Cee starred in Jacquemus‘ Winter 2022 campaign and the highly-anticipated Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collab finally arrived.
hotnewhiphop.com
eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low Unveiled: Release Details
EBay and Nike are teaming up for a new SB Dunk Low. eBay is one of the most iconic companies/websites on the entire internet. In fact, you have probably bought something from the platform in the past. The online retailer is the perfect place to find used items, whether they be popular or incredibly niche. To this day, the website remains an incredible platform, and people are still using it.
hypebeast.com
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
hypebeast.com
Explore the Mountains in the New Salomon x Greater Goods Hiking Kilt
Salomon and Greater Goods have connected to create a new kilt that pays homage to the Scottish mountain running community. Traditionally, Salomon is known for its high-profile collaborations. For example, the outerwear brand recently connected with MM6 Maison Margiela for its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, and the duo curated a new sneaker that took influence from a classic trail shoe, but instead, presented itself as an indifferent model that boasted a melange of highly-technical and punchy aesthetics that were put together to make an ideal everyday-shoe.
The Best Black Friday Shoe and Sneaker Deals of 2022
Get major discounts on everything from comfy walking shoes to stylish fall boots for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
