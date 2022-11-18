ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Antigo DPW meetings changed

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

A lack of agenda items and the holiday season will affect the next two meetings of the Antigo Public Works Committee.

The November meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, is cancelled due a lack of agenda items.

The December meeting will be rescheduled from Dec. 28 to Dec. 7 due to the holiday season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hunters, show us your bucks and win prizes

Wisconsin’s gun deer season is underway, and Wausau Pilot & Review wants to show off your trophy deer, while giving you a shot at some great prizes. Bookmark this page for updates as we post entries!. All hunters who send in their photos will receive a Wausau Pilot &...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Father, son bond over deer hunting

Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
GALESVILLE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Medford woman killled in Clark County crash

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
MEDFORD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body Found in Portage County Identified

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

Wrap Up for the Period of: 10/31/2022 – 11/06/2022. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim

Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
272
Followers
875
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy