Beer to be banned at World Cup stadiums

By Julia Shapero
 2 days ago
FILE – In this Thursday, March 5, 2015, file photo, Budweiser beer cans are seen at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla. World Cup organizers reportedly have made another late change in alcohol policy only two days before games start in Qatar by banning beer sales at the eight soccer stadiums in and around Doha. Media reports say Qatari authorities are pressing FIFA to ban all sales of long-time World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser at the eight venues. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Beer will not be permitted at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the tournament’s organizer announced on Friday.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA, the international soccer governing body, said in a statement.

FIFA has attempted to walk a fine line in this year’s World Cup, respecting the requests of its conservative Muslim host nation while also maintaining commitments to sponsors and staying true to the character of the typically beer-filled event.

Friday’s decision puts FIFA in a difficult position with one of its major sponsors: Budweiser. However, FIFA noted that Bud Zero, Budweiser’s nonalcoholic beverage, will continue to be available at World Cup stadiums.

The announcement comes just two days before the World Cup is set to get underway, adding to the controversy that has already mired the major world sporting event.

Qatar has faced backlash over its treatment of migrant workers, particularly those who were employed to help construct infrastructure for the World Cup, as well as over its policies toward the LGBTQ community.

Related
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban

If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
Daily Mail

FOX Sports' World Cup coverage 'is essentially being underwritten by the Qatari government' with USA's sole English-language broadcast sponsored by Qatar Airways and the network ordered NOT to discuss the host nation's controversies

FOX Sports' coverage of the World Cup, which will not address the host nation's human rights record, is notably sponsored by state-owned airline Qatar Airways, it has emerged. FOX Sports has the rights in the US to the English-language coverage of the tournament held in Qatar but announced it will focus on the on-field action, rather than addressing the country's human rights record.
Daily Mail

'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
AdWeek

Budweiser's World Cup Stadium Plans Given Red Card as FIFA U-Turns on Alcohol Sales

Alcoholic beer will not be sold inside the perimeter of the eight 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar, following pressure from officials. The U-turn, announced by organizer FIFA two days before the tournament kicks off, could potentially cause a legal headache for soccer’s governing body if sponsor Budweiser—with which it has a $75 million sponsorship agreement—regards the decision as a breach of contract.
The Associated Press

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
