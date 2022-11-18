Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win
Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
Yardbarker
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Remains Alive After Win Vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics notched their ninth consecutive victory, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-109, at Smoothie King Center on Friday. Remaining the NBA leaders in wins, the Celtics improved to 13-3 on the season, while the Pelicans fell to 9-7 with the loss ending their three-game win streak. full box...
WJLA
Capitals drop their fourth straight in shutout loss to Avalanche
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon.
Dynamic Play From Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Turns Into Career Night
BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy could do whatever he wanted with the puck Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The star defenseman though mostly used his terrific talent to lend a helping hand to his teammates in a lopsided 6-1 win for the Bruins at TD Garden, which came with a side of history.
Yardbarker
Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them
The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
NHL
Jets home win streak snapped at five with loss to Penguins
WINNIPEG - For the first time in six games, the Winnipeg Jets lost on home ice. The final score against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night was 3-0, but really, this fast-paced tilt was a one-goal game the whole way through. It wasn't until late in the third, with the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rolling With Dominant Win Vs. Blackhawks
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just can’t lose on home ice as they put together an utterly dominant performance to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins own an NHL-best record of 16-2-0, including an incredible 11-0-0 mark at home, while...
Derrick White ‘Carried’ Celtics To Ninth Straight Win Vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics win streak, now nine following Friday’s 117-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, lives on due in large part to the contributions delivered by veteran point guard Derrick White. On Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, White was tasked with filling the void in the wake of...
Yardbarker
Flyers PK continues leak, Bruins win 4-1
Everyone knew this road trip would be tough for the Philadelphia Flyers. John Tortorella stressed the importance of a strong start in the first period. Generally speaking, he is finding more positives to take away from recent performances, especially during even-strength scenarios. The Flyers and Boston Bruins were opposites before the puck dropped. One team trended upwards on a four-game winning streak where the other spun their wheels in the mud on a four-game losing streak.
FOX Sports
Flyers host the Flames after Tippett's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Calgary Flames after Owen Tippett scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Philadelphia has gone 4-3-1 in home games and...
FOX Sports
Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
alaskasportsreport.com
Sway Back In The Fray: Bruins help Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman ease back into NHL after injury
Jeremy Swayman’s Boston Bruins teammates eased him back into the world’s best hockey league Saturday in the Anchorage native’s return from nearly three weeks sidelined with a left knee injury. Swayman, who turns 24 on Thanksgiving Day, enjoyed about as easy a night as possible for a...
Celtics’ Luke Kornet Explains ‘Inside Joke’ Celebration Vs. Hawks
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet revealed the origin of yet another mysterious on-court display. During Wednesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, in which Kornet scored his most points (15) in a Celtics uniform while grabbing eight rebounds and totaling four blocks, the 27-year-old veteran debuted a never-before-seen celebration with Boston. The celebration was birthed during his time with the Maine Celtics of the G League.
Bills-Browns Rollercoaster Delivers One Final Blow To Under Bettors
When it was all said and done, despite the rollercoaster total and the game being held at a neutral site, all those who bets the Over in Bills-Browns won and all those who bet the Under lost. But for those who bet the Under 47 at the beginning of the...
