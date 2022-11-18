ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win

Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
WJLA

Capitals drop their fourth straight in shutout loss to Avalanche

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon.
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

Dynamic Play From Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Turns Into Career Night

BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy could do whatever he wanted with the puck Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The star defenseman though mostly used his terrific talent to lend a helping hand to his teammates in a lopsided 6-1 win for the Bruins at TD Garden, which came with a side of history.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them

The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Jets home win streak snapped at five with loss to Penguins

WINNIPEG - For the first time in six games, the Winnipeg Jets lost on home ice. The final score against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night was 3-0, but really, this fast-paced tilt was a one-goal game the whole way through. It wasn't until late in the third, with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers PK continues leak, Bruins win 4-1

Everyone knew this road trip would be tough for the Philadelphia Flyers. John Tortorella stressed the importance of a strong start in the first period. Generally speaking, he is finding more positives to take away from recent performances, especially during even-strength scenarios. The Flyers and Boston Bruins were opposites before the puck dropped. One team trended upwards on a four-game winning streak where the other spun their wheels in the mud on a four-game losing streak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Flyers host the Flames after Tippett's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Calgary Flames after Owen Tippett scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Philadelphia has gone 4-3-1 in home games and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Luke Kornet Explains ‘Inside Joke’ Celebration Vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet revealed the origin of yet another mysterious on-court display. During Wednesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, in which Kornet scored his most points (15) in a Celtics uniform while grabbing eight rebounds and totaling four blocks, the 27-year-old veteran debuted a never-before-seen celebration with Boston. The celebration was birthed during his time with the Maine Celtics of the G League.
BOSTON, MA
