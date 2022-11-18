Read full article on original website
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.
Crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits was ‘deliberate act,’ sheriff says; driver released from custody
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier on Wednesday morning was not an accident.
$1 billion worth of fake designer goods seized in California so far this year
If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.
