ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
University of Florida

FAWN expands weather stations to some Florida state parks

Working with The Nature Conservancy, the UF/IFAS Florida Automated Weather Network (FAWN) is adding stations in Bristol, Poinciana, Babson Park and Jupiter to help park rangers assess wildfire risks. This marks the latest update to FAWN, which, for nearly 25 years, has provided temperatures, humidity and wind speeds – among...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy