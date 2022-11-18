Read full article on original website
University of Florida
FAWN expands weather stations to some Florida state parks
Working with The Nature Conservancy, the UF/IFAS Florida Automated Weather Network (FAWN) is adding stations in Bristol, Poinciana, Babson Park and Jupiter to help park rangers assess wildfire risks. This marks the latest update to FAWN, which, for nearly 25 years, has provided temperatures, humidity and wind speeds – among...
University of Florida
Are You Looking for a Way to get Financial Assistance on Your Farm or Forestry Operation?
Introduction to financial assistance program for all farm and forestry operations will be Offered Dec 13th, 2022 at the NFREC-SV for Suwannee all surrounding counties. Who do farm and forestry producers go to for financial assistance?. Homeowners who are interested in agriculture, livestock, or forestry production, on any acreage scale,...
