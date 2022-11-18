Effective: 2022-11-20 20:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 730 AM MST. Target Area: Garden; Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at Lewellen affecting Garden County. For the North Platte River...including Lewellen...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...North Platte River at Lewellen. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Overflow and high water table levels may cause seepage and flooding of basements and crawl spaces near and along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM MST Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM MST Sunday was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Friday afternoon. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

