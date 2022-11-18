*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Customers often ask for things that are impossible... but a salesman shouldn't pretend something is possible when it's not. That's what a car salesman did when my mother asked if she could buy a brand new Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in a certain color, and he said yes when the answer should have been no.

13 DAYS AGO