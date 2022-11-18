Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Cold and clear, but warmup incoming
We're looking at another few days of cold and dry temperatures, with lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid 30s. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the area until Monday at 3 p.m. This week, our temperatures will begin to move up,with our highs...
focushillsboro.com
Because Of The Ice, Eastern Oregon Schools And Highways Are Closed
Schools And Highways Are Closed: Icy roads impacted other regions of Oregon, resulting in incidents that blocked Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon on Thursday morning, while other accidents and school cancellations were reported in Jefferson County as a result of the freezing fog. A freezing fog advisory issued by the...
KTVZ
Very cold night, freezing fog hits; warmup on the way
We had a foggy start to the day, with cool temperatures and some slick roads. Central Oregon is in a freezing fog advisory until noon on Thursday. We'll stay cool as we head into Thursday night and early Friday morning, with our overnight lows being some of the coldest we've seen yet this fall. Temperatures will range overnight Thursday in the low single digits to low 20s.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
Oregon Dungeness crab season delayed for commercial vessels
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed for the Oregon Coast, threatening whether fresh Dungeness will be available for traditional Christmas feasts popular in western Oregon. After preseason testing revealed low meat yield for crabs in some areas and elevated domoic acid levels in some crab viscera, officials have...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon
Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
klcc.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
Opinion: Tolling won’t solve our epidemic of traffic deaths
Iannarone is executive director of The Street Trust, which advocates for a safe, equitable, low-carbon, multimodal transportation system. She is also a member of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Regional Toll Advisory Committee. Last week, Oregon leaders Rep. Susan McLain and Sen. Lee Beyer called for tolling as a...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
philomathnews.com
Free fishing available to Oregonians on Nov. 25-26
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will waive the need for a license on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving for its “Free Fishing Days” event. On Nov. 25-26, licenses, tags or endorsements are not needed to fish anywhere in Oregon that’s open to the public. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.For tips and fishing spots to consider in the Willamette Zone, see ODFW’s website.
Traffic Alert | I-84 in Oregon reopens after crashes, icy roads cause hours-long closure
Some schools in Eastern Oregon were also closed by the icy weather.
hh-today.com
How does this help with the ‘climate’?
Oregon’s state land-use regulators are telling Albany, Corvallis and other cities above 50,000 population to designate “climate friendly” parts of town where people can live so they don’t need to drive to meet day-to-day needs. This state order is causing lots of work in city planning...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
5 things to know about tolling in Oregon
Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
goeasternoregon.com
Most commonly seen birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Oregon from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
