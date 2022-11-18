Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO