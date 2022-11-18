ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Assouline to Publish Ultimate Jewelry Compendium

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WvW0_0jFmPcL600

STARTER TOME: The jewelry enthusiast looking to deepen their knowledge will need to look no further than the “ Jewelry Guide: The Ultimate Compendium” volume published at Assouline in December.

Written by veteran French editor Fabienne Reybaud, formerly head of the jewelry and watches department of French newspaper Le Figaro for a quarter of a century, this 324-page book covers a wide range of topics for those wanting to get a head start on the world of gemstones and the designs that magnify them.

More from WWD

Reybaud, who wrote a similar guide for watch enthusiasts 15 years ago, said the effervescence of the jewelry market today called for “a global overview on the market,” at a time where books are either “mono-brand and ordered by the houses, or generic coffee tables about the most beautiful pieces.”

Opening with a brief history of jewelry as “small precious items [that] have mirrored the human journey” since the dawn of recorded history, the book starts with memorable examples in history and now-shuttered houses whose influence cast a long shadow in contemporary jewelry design such as Boivin, Fouquet and Jean Després.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGrE9_0jFmPcL600
The cover of Jewelry Guide: The Ultimate Compendium.

Then it’s all about stones, before diving into an A-to-Z of 46 brands, industry heavyweights and independents alike, making their mark today in a global market worth 20 billion euros. Among these are the likes of Boucheron, Cartier and Chanel but also JAR, Messika, Lorenz Bäumer or Maison Auclert, who creates contemporary items set with antique Roman stones or Greek coins. Reybaud also name checks a handful of emerging signatures like Charlotte Chesnais or Emmanuel Tarpin.

Those who made the cut were selected based on “work well executed,” she said, as “people forget is that it is a truly technical field, where France has historically had deep know-how in high jewelry.”

“Jewelry is too often likened to an accessory. What we mustn’t forget is that unlike shoes or bags, it’s a product that is eternal by design, due to its materials, metal and stones. That’s the original characteristic [of jewels], regardless of affective or symbolic value,” she continued.

Further chapters look at important museum collections, offer insider advice on appraisals and how to start a collection at auctions as well as a glossary.

A surprising element is the prices, peppered throughout. This was particularly important to Reybaud, who felt that giving a reference point would allow clients to understand what they’re looking at. Brands likewise “should not be ashamed of putting their prices in the open,” she added.

The book includes some 250 visuals, from the modish portrait of ’60s top model Penelope Tree holding the 90.38 carats “Briolette of India“ diamond in front of her eye on the cover, to hundreds of pieces and famous faces like Elizabeth Taylor, Zendaya or Julia Roberts.

It is dedicated to Reybaud’s father, a third-generation jeweler in the South of France who once turned down a suggestion from Pablo Picasso to help him launch jewelry.

Published in English and French by Assouline , “Jewelry Guide: The Ultimate Compendium” will be available starting December for $95, 95 Euros or 70 British pounds.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Woolrich Introduces Skiwear Capsule

Outerwear specialist Woolrich is celebrating life in the outdoors by introducing its first skiwear capsule collection. Part of the fall collection, the range hinges on technical and performancewear intended for the slopes and city life, in keeping with the brand’s active lifestyle proposition.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberWoolrich RTW Fall 2022Blumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection Woolrich partnered with textile firm Pespow to develop two high-tech fabrics for the collection, the dual-layered nylon Techno Jacquard bearing Woolrich’s signature Buffalo checks, and Techno Shell, a four-way stretch polyester textile. They were alternatively employed for waterproof and breathable hoodies, overalls and puffer jackets, the latter two also partially treated with Polygiene ViralOff antibacterial finishing. Retailing between 350 euros and 1,600 euros, the capsule collection is available at Woolrich stores and online, marking the brand’s first return to skiwear since the ’70s. Woolrich is celebrating its launch with in-store events in Milan and in Monaco. Best of WWDA Closer Look at Florence Pugh’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpets to Front Rows A Look Back at Lady Gaga’s Best Red Carpet Looks: From 'Meat Dress' to Met GalaMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the Years
WWD

People StyleWatch Returns as Digital Vertical

People magazine is bringing back People StyleWatch as a new digital vertical. The relaunch will drop on Cyber Monday, which is Nov. 28, typically the biggest online shopping day of the year and, like Black Friday, a bellwether for the holiday shopping season that’s critical to brands (both mass-market and specialty).
WWD

American Giant Creates Pickleball Collection

Count American Giant as the latest brand to jump on the pickleball bandwagon. The San Francisco-based brand, which is built on a Made in the U.S. mission, has created a line of men’s and women’s apparel that is calling the American Giant Pickleball Club. The line includes everything from V-neck tanks for $24 and long-sleeve crews for $50 to full-zip moto jackets for $138. It also includes sweatshorts, sweatpants, biker shorts and leggings, and all products will be sold through the American Giant e-commerce site.More from WWDTodd Snyder Men's Spring 2023Sunglasses Trend Spring 2023: AthleticismNili Lotan Men's Spring 2023 Bayard Winthrop, American...
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The Seville-born designer Ernesto Naranjo often pays tribute to 20th-century female artists through his collections. For his spring 2023 proposal, Lynda Benglis and Judy Chicago inspired the carefully developed ideas and colors that gave shape to his designs. “They are artists who have been overshadowed by male peers, so I wanted to celebrate them. I am inspired as much by their artistic work as by their personalities,” said the designer.
BBC

Mondrian painting sells for record $51m at auction

A 1930s painting by Piet Mondrian has sold for $51m (£43m) in a New York auction, a record for the artist's work. The piece was last sold in 1983 for $2.15m, which is equivalent to $6.4m (£5.4m) in today's money. The head of impressionist and modern art at...
NEW YORK STATE
Architectural Digest

Obsessed With English Country House Style? This Antique Auction Is for You

It’s every decorator’s dream to be gifted antiques from the visionaries who came before and paved the way for their artistry. In the case of Imogen Taylor, who worked at Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler for half a century, Fowler bestowed dozens of antiques upon her in his itemized will. “He knew I had a very empty flat at the time,” says Taylor, who first joined the legendary British firm in 1949.
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
France 24

Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction

The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

This Mondrian Painting Just Sold for a Record $51 Million

On Monday evening, two back-to-back modern-art evening sales at Sotheby’s brought in a collective $391.2 million. Even though the transactions surpassed the house’s estimate of $318 million, they failed to build on the momentum that began last week when Christie’s kicked off the fall auction season in New York with a bang. The company had offered the late tech mogul Paul G. Allen’s, which raked in a staggering $1.5 billion with fees—the highest sum ever reached for a public single-owner sale. Still, the Sotheby’s auctions minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, with one of his paintings selling for $51 million. Two historic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bookpage.com

Best Fiction of 2022

The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
BBC

Banksy accuses clothing brand Guess of 'helping themselves' to his artworks

Banksy has hit out at clothes retailer Guess, claiming the company has used his designs without permission. The graffiti artist posted a photo of the Regent Street store in London, and suggested shoplifters should visit. He wrote on Instagram: "They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it...
WWD

In Search of Proust’s Scent With Iconologie

Photographer, director and producer Laurent Seroussi is looking to take scented candles into a new, arty direction with the launch of his brand Iconologie. In his new venture, Seroussi developed luxury scented candles that aim to evoke the essence of great artistic movements and their prime exponents, starting from the likes of Marcel Proust, Victor Hugo and Colette. The goal is “to give people the possibilities to dive into the ambience and creative process” of such muses, but also celebrate the craftsmanship noses, master glassmakers and cardboard makers.
WWD

Post Malone and Takashi Murakami Collaborate on Vibrant Capsule Collection Celebrating ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Album

Livestream shopping platform Ntwrk is releasing a collaboration with multiplatinum recording artist Post Malone and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The limited-edition capsule, titled TMKK x Post Malone, celebrates Post Malone’s fourth studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYBehind the Scenes of The Killers Show at Madison Square GardenKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes Celebrities The TMKK x Post Malone collaboration features Murakami’s signature flowers, with items including T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats and drinking items, such as mugs and beer koozies. The collection features a minimalist black and white palette with vibrant pops of blue, green...
WWD

Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Tomfoolery’s 2022 Art Ring Exhibit Is Packed With Showstopping Jewels

In Muswell Hill there is a gallery that’s been called “London’s hidden gem,” but inside Tomfoolery, there’s nothing hidden about the incredible gems it showcases. That’s exponentially true with the boutique’s annual Art Ring exhibition, a celebration of bold design and craftsmanship exemplified by the works of 28 featured designers.
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy