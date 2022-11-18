ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead.While prized for his defensive prowess, Bellinger has endured a stunning regression on offense over the last three seasons.In 2021, he was limited...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP

On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

