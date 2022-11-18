ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield preschooler overcomes fear with State Police crisis response K-9 Luna

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police shared a story of helping a preschooler overcome her fear of animals after troopers visited the Westfield Boys & Girls Club to read a book.

Titled “GIRL’S BEST FRIEND” on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, Trooper Deshawn Brown along with Trooper Chad Tata and his partner, crisis response dog Luna visited the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield on Tuesday to read a book to a class of preschool students.

The teacher told the troopers before they entered that a girl in the class, Lorelei, was bitten by a neighbor’s dog two months ago which has caused her to be scared of all animals, especially dogs. The Troopers told the teacher that they would make sure Lorelei felt safe and comfortable during their visit.

Trooper Brown read a story and the children were given Massachusetts State Police Stickers and learned about K-9 Luna’s role with the department. Lorelei raised her hand when the troopers asked if anyone had a question, she asked if she could pet Luna.

Lorelei and her teacher walked slowly holding hands for assurance and she put her hand on Luna’s back and began to pet her. The troopers hope that this was a good step in her healing process.

Troopers Brown and Tata and K9 Luna are very grateful for the hospitality of the Boys and Girls Club, and thank the teachers, students, and of course Lorelei, for their friendship.

Massachusetts State Police
