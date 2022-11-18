ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Waterfront Bal Harbour mansion sells for $28M

A waterfront Bal Harbour mansion traded for $27.8 million, more than twice its sale price nearly a decade ago. Moonbeam Capital Investments FL LLC, led by Alex Levin and Tair Yakubov, sold the nearly 13,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom estate at 182 Bal Bay Drive, property records show. A land trust bought the Bal Harbour mansion.
BAL HARBOUR, FL
North Palm Beach caps height of two-story homes

North Palm Beach is cracking down on spec development. The North Palm Beach Village Council passed a new set of restrictions on two-story homes in a 3-2 vote on Oct. 27, most significantly a 30-foot height cap on two-story homes, the Palm Beach Post reported. An influx of spec development...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
Mapping out Steve Ross’ South Florida empire

Stephen Ross thrives in tumultuous times. The billionaire’s Related Companies has shown a propensity for pushing forward with investments and projects amid turbulent economic times, when others are inclined to pull back. After the 9/11 terrorist attack, when buyers nixed contracts, and construction and lending froze, Related kept building...
MIAMI, FL

